David Geffen and Donovan Michaels Rekindle Romance After Legal Battle

Billionaire David Geffen and ex-husband Donovan Michaels appear back together on a superyacht, months after a bitter divorce and controversial lawsuit were settled.

Billionaire media mogul David Geffen, 83, has reportedly rekindled his romance with his 33-year-old former spouse, Donovan Michaels. The couple was spotted looking closely involved during an October outing aboard Geffen's 454-foot superyacht, the Rising Sun, according to sources who spoke to Page Six.

The Core Details of the Reunion

The appearance of the pair together has generated significant media attention, especially given the context of their recent history. Sources indicated that Geffen and Michaels seemed very much back together while sailing in Spain, suggesting a private reconciliation away from public scrutiny.

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This development marks a stark contrast to the public turmoil that defined the latter part of their relationship. The couple's divorce was finalized in April 2026, ending a marriage that had lasted less than two years. That union began in 2023, when Geffen married Michaels, who was formerly known by the stage name David Armstrong.

The age gap between the two men, spanning fifty years, made their initial marriage a subject of intense public interest. Now, just seven months after their legal separation was complete, the former partners have returned to each other's company, leaving observers surprised by the rapid turnaround in their personal dynamic.

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Lawsuit Allegations and Legal Disputes

The reconciliation comes shortly after the dismissal of a highly contentious civil lawsuit filed by Michaels against Geffen in July 2025. In a 33-page complaint lodged in Los Angeles Superior Court, Michaels accused the entertainment titan of exploiting him sexually, emotionally, and financially throughout their relationship.

The legal documents alleged that Geffen used a combination of seduction, control, and lavish wealth to entrap Michaels in a cycle of dependency. Michaels claimed the two first met in 2016 through SeekingArrangements.com, a platform designed to connect individuals seeking mutually beneficial financial arrangements.

According to the lawsuit, Geffen initially paid Michaels $10,000 for their first sexual encounter before the arrangement evolved into a romantic partnership. Michaels described Geffen as treating him as an object of exploitation, expecting him to participate in drug use involving cocaine, molly, and cannabis aboard the yacht with wealthy associates.

Michaels further alleged that Geffen demanded he undergo painful laser hair removal and dental procedures to meet standards of physical perfection. The complaint stated that even minor issues like an ingrown hair could trigger rages from the billionaire, creating a hostile environment for the former dancer.

Financial Claims and Stakeholder Positions

At the heart of the legal dispute were significant financial allegations. Michaels claimed that Geffen had promised lifetime financial support and equal asset sharing, commitments he argued were abandoned when the relationship deteriorated. He accused Geffen of kicking him out of their New York home while the billionaire attended Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding in Venice.

Geffen and his legal team strongly denied these allegations. Attorney Patricia Glaser dismissed the lawsuit as pathetic, arguing that Geffen was already retired when they married in 2023. Consequently, the legal team contended that no community property was accumulated during their brief union, refuting claims of financial entrapment.

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Court records revealed that Geffen provided Michaels with $200,000 in cash following their separation. Additionally, Geffen contributed another $200,000 for rehabilitation treatment and provided a rent-free apartment in Manhattan valued at $15,000 per month, contradicting claims that Michaels was left without resources.

Impact on Parties and Current Status

Michaels abruptly dropped his civil lawsuit in October 2025, and the couple reached a confidential settlement the following month. The resolution of the legal battle cleared the path for their subsequent appearances together, though the terms of the settlement remain undisclosed.

The sighting aboard the Rising Sun, a $400 million vessel built by Lürssen and previously owned by Larry Ellison, highlighted the luxury lifestyle associated with the pair. The yacht features extensive amenities including a basketball court, movie theater, wine cellar, spa, gym, and an oversized pool.

Geffen, with an estimated net worth of $8.7 billion, appeared to be in good spirits during the reunion, chatting with Michaels as they navigated the waters. The event underscores the complex intersection of wealth, fame, and personal relationships in high-society circles.

The rapid shift from bitter litigation to apparent reconciliation suggests a private resolution to their public conflicts. While the legal matters have been settled, the public eye remains fixed on the couple, watching to see if this rekindled romance is a fleeting moment or a lasting arrangement.