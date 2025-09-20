David Geffen's Divorce Battle: Media Mogul Seeks to Fast-Track Split with Younger Husband

Media titan David Geffen, 82, is reportedly offering substantial spousal support to expedite his divorce from his much younger husband, David Armstrong, a former go-go dancer. The couple, who married without a prenup, are embroiled in a bitter split with financial implications. Court filings reveal details of spousal support offers, rehab expenses, and the value of the couple's Manhattan apartment, as the legal proceedings shed light on both parties' backgrounds. Geffen, seeking to be declared single, faces accusations of a media smear campaign, while Armstrong's past as a dancer and socialite adds complexity to the high-profile divorce case.

David Geffen , the 82-year-old media mogul, is reportedly willing to pay substantial sums to expedite his divorce from his much younger husband, David Armstrong , as the legal proceedings become increasingly complex. The couple, who married in 2023 without a prenuptial agreement, are embroiled in a bitter breakup that has exposed significant financial implications. Geffen, whose fortune is estimated at $8.

7 billion, filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences, setting the stage for a high-profile and potentially acrimonious legal battle. Recent court documents indicate Geffen's willingness to provide up to $50,000 per month in spousal support for a year, contingent upon receiving credit for the financial contributions already made. These contributions include $200,000 in cash since their separation in February, an additional $200,000 for rehab expenses, and the provision of a rent-free Manhattan apartment valued at $15,000 per month. The absence of a prenuptial agreement has undoubtedly complicated the division of assets, with Armstrong reportedly in possession of $5 million worth of gifts received during their relationship, further intensifying the financial stakes of the divorce. This situation highlights the potential vulnerabilities that can arise in relationships lacking such agreements, particularly when significant wealth disparities exist between partners.\The legal proceedings have also brought to light the backgrounds of both parties involved. Armstrong, who once performed under the name Donovan Michaels, has a past marked by various professional pursuits, including go-go dancing and promotion at Miami gay clubs. Court documents reveal Armstrong's use of various aliases, with a friend highlighting Armstrong's humble beginnings in Michigan and the ambition to improve his life. Before settling on Donovan Michaels, he went by Brandon Foster. The filings handled by Laura Wasser, a prominent divorce attorney in Hollywood, also include accusations of Armstrong attempting to leverage a media smear campaign to gain an advantage in the spousal support negotiations, according to TMZ. Geffen is actively seeking to be declared single, emphasizing that the marriage is 'undoubtedly irremediably broken down' and expressing a strong desire for a swift resolution. Furthermore, Geffen's age, being 80 at the time of the marriage, and his prior retirement, he said there was no community property accumulated during the 23-month marriage. The divorce proceedings have attracted considerable media attention, as the public is intrigued by the combination of wealth, power, and relationship dynamics. The case serves as a cautionary tale, emphasizing the importance of legal and financial planning in relationships and illustrating the potentially damaging effects of unresolved disputes.\The divorce case has also brought scrutiny to the life of Donovan Michaels before marrying Geffen. Michaels’s ex-girlfriend said he was always looking for his next adventure. Reports from The New York Post have shed light on Michaels's career, which involved several odd jobs and participation in NYC modeling circles. These details paint a picture of a man seeking to advance his circumstances and make his mark in various social settings. These revelations have provided additional layers of complexity to the public's perception of the marriage. Geffen came out as gay in 1992 after years of being linked to a string of well-known women, including Cher, which further complicates the narrative of his personal life and relationships. The unfolding divorce saga offers a glimpse into the intricacies of celebrity relationships, financial disputes, and the public's enduring fascination with the lives of the wealthy and famous. As the legal battle progresses, the details of this high-profile divorce case are likely to continue dominating headlines, offering further insights into the challenges and complexities of personal relationships in the modern era. Geffen's desire to finalize the divorce quickly underscores the emotional toll and financial strain these proceedings can exert on those involved, regardless of their wealth and status





