David Gilliver Shortlisted in Four British Photography Awards Categories

Scottish photographer David Gilliver achieves historic milestone with four shortlistings across distinct categories at the British Photography Awards for his miniature art.

Scottish photographer David Gilliver has achieved a significant professional milestone by securing four shortlistings across separate categories at the British Photography Awards. The Gartcosh -based artist, who is 47 years old, celebrated this rare accomplishment after his surreal miniature scenes were recognized in the 2026 awards cycle.

Surreal Miniature World Details

Gilliver creates intricate and whimsical scenarios using model railway figurines and small animals as the primary subjects of his work. He re-appropriates these tiny figures by placing them alongside everyday objects to construct narrative-driven images that blend humor with serious commentary. His latest series includes a miniature Elvis Presley rocking on a cheeseburger while surrounded by adoring fans, a playful nod to the King of Rock and Roll.

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Another standout image features the Fab Four arranged on a spiral notebook, directly referencing the iconic Abbey Road album cover. These visual puns demonstrate Gilliver's ability to transform mundane items into stages for cultural icons. The photographer spends hours crafting these delicate setups, ensuring every element contributes to the final composition.

Stakeholder Positions and Artistic Vision

David Gilliver describes the experience of seeing his work selected as quite extraordinary compared to previous years. He has been entering the British Photography Awards since 2022, marking his fifth consecutive year with work shortlisted. In prior competitions, he typically had one or two images recognized, making the current four-category success a notable achievement for the Lanarkshire resident.

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The artist explains that his process involves careful selection of props and figurines to tell specific stories. While some of his work is playful, such as sumo wrestlers battling on a Tunnock's Teacake, he also incorporates serious themes like climate change and plastic pollution. This duality allows his photography to appeal to a broad audience within the competitive awards landscape.

Real-World Impact and Future Plans

The recognition from the British Photography Awards highlights the growing appreciation for macro photography and miniature art in the digital age. Gilliver's success brings attention to the technical skill required to shoot such detailed scenes, often during the winter months when natural light conditions are specific. His website and social media pages serve as platforms where he shares these unique perspectives with a global audience.

Following the announcement of the 2026 shortlist, Gilliver expressed disbelief at the volume of recognition he received. He is now preparing his gear and imagination for new projects that will continue to explore the intersection of pop culture and environmental awareness. The upcoming work will likely feature more innovative uses of scale and perspective to engage viewers.