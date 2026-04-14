David Guetta Shares Emotional Moment with Daughter at Coachella, Alongside Justin Bieber's Mixed Reception

David Guetta celebrates his daughter's joy at Coachella, while Justin Bieber's performance receives mixed reviews amidst celebrity appearances and festival highlights.

David Guetta shared a touching moment from his Coachella performance, capturing the joy of seeing his daughter, Angie, enjoying his set in the crowd. The renowned DJ, who delivered a high-energy two-hour performance on Saturday night at the massively popular music festival , posted a heartwarming video on social media showcasing Angie on a friend's shoulders, enthusiastically waving her phone with the camera pointed towards the stage. David, upon spotting her, reciprocated the gesture with enthusiastic waves and joyful jumps, visibly delighted by her presence and enjoyment. He captioned the video, shared with his followers, 'My daughter Angie living her best life in the crowd at Coachella .' This event highlights the personal connection David maintains with his family, reflecting a side of the artist often unseen amidst the spectacle of his performances. David shares Angie and his son Elvis, 22, with his ex-wife and club manager Cathy, whom he divorced in 2014. Additionally, in February, the French star welcomed his fourth child, and second with his girlfriend Jessica Ledon, announcing the joyous occasion and revealing the newborn's name on social media. The couple, who began their relationship in 2015, also shared glimpses of their intimate baby shower. The festival also saw notable performances and appearances, offering a diverse array of experiences for attendees.

This year's Coachella festival, renowned for its star-studded lineup and vibrant atmosphere, featured a diverse range of performances and celebrity sightings. Justin Bieber's much-anticipated comeback performance, after a three-and-a-half-year hiatus due to health concerns, unfortunately, received mixed reviews, with some critics labeling it as the 'worst in the festival's history' despite a reported $10 million payout. The performance involved him selecting songs from a laptop, engaging the audience to choose favorites, and creating an atmospheric stage set with smoke and a unique topography. The event drew several celebrities, including Adele, who made a rare public appearance to support Justin's set, along with her son Angelo. Other prominent figures spotted included Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Chappell Roan, who was attending her first public event since a security guard drama. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker also attended, with Kourtney sharing their arrival at the festival, capturing the moment in a vintage Ford Bronco. A number of Love Island stars such as Samie Elishi, Millie Court and Chloe Burrows were spotted as well. The presence of these stars underscores the festival's appeal as a significant cultural event, drawing attendees from diverse backgrounds.

The Coachella festival continues to be a major cultural event, drawing millions of viewers worldwide. It is a melting pot of music, fashion, and celebrity culture, setting trends and showcasing a wide range of talent. The festival offers a unique blend of experiences, from major headliners to up-and-coming artists, attracting both established stars and emerging talents. This year’s event was no exception, providing a platform for artists to connect with their fans and make memorable performances. In addition to the musical performances, the festival also fosters a sense of community, with attendees connecting with each other and sharing their experiences on social media. The festival also provides a platform for fashion and style, with attendees showcasing their unique fashion sense and setting trends. The event is a celebration of music, art, and culture, and it continues to evolve with each passing year, attracting a broad audience and generating widespread discussion and engagement.





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