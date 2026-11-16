Bethany Haines claims an anonymous source provided location data for her father, killed by ISIS in 2014, after years of official stonewalling and failed investigations.

Bethany Haines, the daughter of executed British aid worker David Haines, has revealed that she received specific geographic coordinates identifying the potential location of her father's remains from an anonymous online informant. This development marks a significant shift in her decade-long personal crusade to locate the body of the Perth-born aircraft engineer, who was captured and killed by Islamic State militants in Syria.

Breakthrough from Anonymous Informant

The twenty-nine-year-old investigator confirmed that a source using the alias The Wickrman communicated via the encrypted messaging application Wickr to provide new co-ordinates linked to the site of the execution. The informant offered inside details about the killing that had never been publicly released, including a specific claim that Mr. Haines asked his captor Jihadi John Mohamed Emwazi to remove his watch prior to the beheading. This detail was later corroborated by the prosecutor's office during the trials of other perpetrators, lending credibility to the anonymous source's knowledge of the events.

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Decade-Long Personal Investigation

Bethany Haines initiated her own investigation in 2016, driven by frustration over being kept in the dark by authorities regarding the circumstances of her father's death. David Haines was captured in 2013 while delivering aid in Syria by terrorists known as the Beatles due to their British accents and was subsequently beheaded in September 2014. Following the execution, his body was never recovered, leaving his family without closure for over a decade despite her extensive efforts to interview hostages and review court statements.

Stonewalling and Official Resistance

Despite the new intelligence provided by The Wickrman, Ms. Haines alleges that government authorities have consistently stonewalled her efforts to conduct a full search of the suggested area. The informant shared rough coordinates for the remains of Mr. Haines, alongside those of fellow hostages James Foley and Alan Henning, information allegedly derived from co-perpetrator Al Shafee Elsheikh. However, Ms. Haines claims that without official cooperation or a sanctioned search team, the lead remains unverified and inaccessible.

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Impact of Civil War and Leadership Changes

The search for physical evidence has been further complicated by the ongoing instability in the region, including the civil war and recent changes in local leadership structures. Bethany Haines noted that current authorities are clamping down on all inquiries, making it nearly impossible to negotiate access to the site or verify the coordinates provided by the informant. She enlisted the Syrian Justice and Accountability Centre to assist, but logistical and political barriers continue to prevent any physical recovery efforts.

Ongoing Psychological Toll and Next Steps

The emotional burden of the unresolved case remains a daily reality for Bethany Haines, who described the haunting nature of imagining her father's final moments of torture. While two of her father's captors, Alexandra Kotey and Al Shafee Elsheikh, stood trial in the United States in 2022, they refused to disclose the location of any remains. The family's quest for truth continues as Ms. Haines attempts to navigate the complex political landscape to secure a search of the area claimed by the anonymous source to finally bring her father home.