David Harbour Calls Ex-Wife Lily Allen's Break-Up Album 'Weird', Disputes Her Version of Events

In a recent interview, Stranger Things star David Harbour shared his thoughts on Lily Allen's album 'West End Girl', describing it as 'weird' and emphasizing that the narrative does not reflect his experience. The album, which delves into their relationship and breakup, mixes fact and fiction according to Allen. Harbour also opened up about his mental health struggles.

David Harbour , known for his role in Stranger Things, has finally broken his silence regarding ex-wife Lily Allen 's critically acclaimed breakup album , West End Girl .

In an interview with Variety, Harbour described the record as 'weird' and made it clear that the stories told in the songs do not align with his own memories. The album, which features lyrics about extramarital affairs and emotional manipulation, is intended to chronicle the demise of their marriage, albeit with artistic liberties.

However, Harbour does not see it that way. He stated: 'It was weird. I do believe that it is the privilege of every artist to use their experience to create art, and so I respect her for doing that. I can't really say that much more, because it's my private life.

' Harbour emphasized the importance of privacy despite public scrutiny. 'In spite of the fact that a lot of people don't allow me a private life - I value it. And I also value the lives of the people that I interact with privately. I just won't speak about that,' he added.

He further explained that stories are complex, and while he respects Allen's artistic creation, it does not reflect his own experience: 'It wasn't my experience.

' Lily Allen and David Harbour met on the dating app Raya and married in Las Vegas in 2020. Their relationship lasted four years before they legally separated in early 2025, with divorce proceedings following shortly after. Allen's 14-track album, West End Girl, was written in just ten days last December and delves into the emotional fallout of their split.

Allen has previously stated that the album is 'a mixture of fact and fiction' and urged fans not to take the lyrics as 'gospel.

' Notable tracks include 'Madeline,' where Allen accuses Harbour of having a three-year affair with a younger costume designer and suggests they had an open sexual arrangement as long as it remained discreet and emotionless. Another song, 'Tennis,' uses the racket sport as a metaphor for sex, with lyrics like: 'So I read your text, and now I regret it. I can't get my head round how you've been playing tennis/ If it was just sex I wouldn't be jealous.

You won't play with me and who the f**k is Madeline?

' The song repeatedly asks, 'Who's Madeline? ' leaving listeners curious about the identity of the alleged third party. Beyond the album controversy, Harbour has been open about his mental health struggles. He revealed that he experienced a breakdown late last year and has been candid about his bipolar disorder.

'I had a breakdown. I do suffer from some confusing stuff - it's confusing as hell,' he said. Harbour acknowledged that his condition can lead to erratic behavior under extreme stress, which he finds embarrassing and shameful. He expressed empathy for others dealing with similar issues, noting that it's not something he would wish on anyone.

'Under times of extreme stress, that can cause somewhat erratic behavior, and it's embarrassing, and I'm ashamed of it. It's not something I choose, and I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy.

' He also reflected on the connection between his gifts and his illness: 'I do feel like, for some of us, our gifts are inextricably linked with our illnesses. To have a nervous system that reacts to the world in a too-delicate way can allow me to have that moment that I love on the swings with Jason. But it can also force me, in moments of extreme stress, to act a little weird.

' Despite the public scrutiny following Allen's album, Harbour remains resilient. He said, 'You can like me, not like me, yell about me - whatever I mean to you. But I'm just going to try to put the best foot forward, and try to put out things, in the midst of all of my difficulties.





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David Harbour Lily Allen West End Girl Breakup Album Celebrity Divorce

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