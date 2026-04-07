David Hasselhoff Seen Hiking After Knee and Hip Replacement Surgery

Baywatch icon David Hasselhoff is on the mend after undergoing knee and hip replacement surgeries. Recent photos show him hiking with his wife, Hayley Roberts, in Calabasas, California, highlighting his ongoing recovery and determination.

David Hasselhoff , the iconic Baywatch star, was recently spotted on a hike in Calabasas, California, accompanied by his wife, Hayley Roberts . This sighting marks his first public appearance in months, and while he appeared somewhat frail, using trekking poles to navigate the uneven terrain, it's revealed that he's currently on the mend. The 73-year-old actor underwent both knee and hip replacement surgeries, according to sources, and his recovery seems to be progressing well.

This news comes after a period of relative seclusion, with his last public appearance dating back to July 2025. During the hike, Roberts was seen offering additional support, holding his arm and providing a steadying hand on his back at different points, showing a commitment to his recovery and well-being. Hasselhoff's resilience and determination to stay active are inspiring, especially considering the physical challenges he has faced. This also occurs as a new generation of stars and influencers are filming a reboot of Hasselhoff's most popular series, Baywatch





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David Hasselhoff Baywatch Surgery Health Hayley Roberts Recovery Celebrity Knee Replacement Hip Replacement

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