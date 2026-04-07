David Hasselhoff Seen Hiking After Surgery, Continues Recovery

Baywatch star David Hasselhoff was spotted hiking with his wife after undergoing knee and hip replacement surgery. The actor appears to be recovering well but still needs some assistance, according to reports.

David Hasselhoff , the iconic Baywatch star, was recently spotted on a hike in Calabasas, California, accompanied by his wife, Hayley Roberts . This marks his first public appearance in months and follows knee- and hip-replacement surgeries. While he appeared to be using trekking poles and receiving some assistance from his wife, sources confirm that he is making a recovery from the medical procedures he underwent.

The Daily Mail reported that the 73-year-old actor seems to be on the upswing after the surgeries. The photos of the outing show Hasselhoff walking through the brush, with Roberts often steadying him. He was dressed in a light-gray T-shirt with dark sweatpants, while his wife wore a white T-shirt, black leggings, and a teal baseball cap. Hasselhoff's appearance, including his graying hair and dark sunglasses, reflects his age, but he still maintains a trim figure.\The hike took place off a trail into an area with tall grasses, where his trekking poles likely aided him. Hasselhoff previously revealed he was planning to have knee surgery when seen limping through LAX airport on a trip to Cancun. He was also seen being pushed in a wheelchair. A representative confirmed that Hasselhoff had the surgeries and is doing well now. This sighting comes as a new generation of stars and influencers are filming a reboot of Hasselhoff's most popular series, Baywatch. His health struggles also come after a challenging period, including the tragic loss of his ex-wife, Pamela Bach, who died by suicide in March 2025. Bach was his second wife, and they shared two daughters. A source had previously commented on the actor 'living on borrowed time' following her death.\Hasselhoff's history with alcohol abuse has also been a concern. A leaked video from 2007, allegedly filmed by his daughter, Taylor Ann, showed him in an intoxicated state. His daughter questioned him about his drinking, and it was a source of tension. The video was released, Hasselhoff claimed his daughter did it intentionally. This recent sighting offers a glimpse into Hasselhoff's life post-surgery and offers more insight into his ongoing recovery. It also highlights the challenges he has faced, including health issues and the loss of his ex-wife. Despite these difficulties, he is seen enjoying an outdoor activity, supported by his wife, indicating he continues to stay active. His appearance, combined with the new Baywatch reboot, keeps him in the public eye. His appearance, following knee and hip replacement surgery, shows the realities of aging, but also his resilience in the face of various challenges. His appearance sparked concerns over his health, with the star appearing frailer than before. The public's concern is understandable, given his past health and lifestyle issues, but the latest news indicates that he is recovering well, even as he navigates the personal hardships of life





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