David Haye Accuses Adam Thomas of Being 'Fake' and Plans Legal Action Against ITV

Boxing star David Haye has publicly criticized I'm A Celebrity winner Adam Thomas, labeling him 'fake' and announcing plans to sue ITV for alleged unfair editing that damaged his reputation. The dispute stems from accusations of bullying during the show and concerns over Haye's comments about women.

Former boxing champion David Haye has escalated his dispute with I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! winner Adam Thomas , publicly questioning Thomas's authenticity and lamenting what he perceives as a society overly sensitive to criticism.

This follows accusations of bullying leveled against Haye during and after the show's broadcast, as well as criticism regarding his remarks about women. The controversy began during filming last year, with Thomas claiming Haye 'broke me and pushed me to my limits,' specifically citing instances of berating him for declining a trial due to illness. The tension culminated during the live final, where Haye continued to engage in critical commentary towards Thomas, joined by Jimmy Bullard.

Haye took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a quote suggesting that genuine individuals are often disliked while those who are insincere are favored. He then conducted a poll asking his followers whether they believed his behavior on the show constituted bullying, presenting options of 'yes' or 'banter.

' The results, showing 77% of respondents identifying him as a bully, prompted a frustrated response from Haye, who questioned the prevalence of 'sensitive morons' in the world. This public display of discontent comes as Haye reportedly prepares to take legal action against ITV, alleging that the show's editing deliberately portrayed him as a villain and caused 'irreparable damage' to his brand.

He is seeking a full investigation into the editing process and is reportedly pursuing damages potentially totaling £10 million, citing instances like a conversation with Gemma Collins that he believes was manipulated to appear negative. The legal challenge centers on the claim that Haye was unfairly edited to create a negative narrative, impacting his professional opportunities.

Sources indicate that a potential show with Netflix has been put on hold, and other brand deals are also stalled as a result of the negative publicity. Haye has engaged the services of a high-profile legal firm to pursue his case. The initial conflict stemmed from a remark made during a discussion about a trial, where Haye's comment to Gemma Collins about needing to eat was perceived as insensitive.

Furthermore, during the live final, presenters Ant and Dec alluded to Haye's 'terrifying theories about women,' adding another layer to the controversy. The situation highlights the complexities of reality television editing, the impact of public perception, and the potential legal ramifications of portraying individuals in a negative light





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