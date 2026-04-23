David Haye Accuses Adam Thomas of 'Playing the Victim' in 'I'm A Celebrity' Fallout

Boxer David Haye defends his comments towards actor Adam Thomas, dismissing bullying claims as a bid for sympathy and sparking further controversy surrounding their time on 'I'm A Celebrity South Africa'.

David Haye has ignited a public dispute with actor Adam Thomas , vehemently defending his actions during their time on ' I'm A Celebrity South Africa' and dismissing accusations of bullying as a calculated attempt to garner sympathy.

The controversy stems from comments Haye made towards Thomas, including labeling him 'useless' for withdrawing from a trial due to health concerns related to his autoimmune condition, psoriatic arthritis. In a heated interview on This Morning, Haye characterized his remarks as harmless 'banter' and suggested Thomas was 'playing the victim' by portraying his experience as 'the worst time of his life.

' He further claimed Thomas strategically 'played a sickness' whenever a trial approached, noting its convenient timing. Haye insisted their relationship was amicable after the show, stating they had spoken recently, and accused Thomas of fueling the 'bullying' narrative to gain public favor.

The boxer elaborated on his perspective, explaining he attempted to clarify the concept of banter to Thomas even during their flight home, highlighting that even individuals accustomed to competitive environments, like footballers, understand the nature of playful teasing. He asserted that Thomas is unable to 'take it' despite being capable of dishing it out, and emphasized the selective editing of the show to create dramatic content.

Haye also revealed that fellow campmates Craig Charles and Harry Redknapp have faced online abuse, with viewers questioning their inaction regarding the alleged bullying. He anticipates they will address the situation during the live final, providing their account of events. Haye downplayed the significance of the experience, suggesting the financial compensation – £25,000 per day – justifies enduring some 'banter.

' Beyond the dispute with Thomas, Haye also addressed criticism surrounding his comments about his girlfriend, Sian Osborne, defending his description of her personality as that of an 'ugly bird' as a form of endearment. He maintained that Osborne found the remark humorous and that it was a genuine compliment.

Meanwhile, Adam Thomas has also revealed a separate conflict with another campmate, disclosing that he confronted them after the show concluded regarding behaviors he found unacceptable during their time in the jungle. He described feeling 'lonely' due to these interactions and felt compelled to address the issues directly. This adds another layer to the complex dynamics that unfolded within the 'I'm A Celebrity' camp, highlighting a pattern of interpersonal friction and differing perceptions of events





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