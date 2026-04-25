David Haye and Adam Thomas Feud Continues After I'm A Celebrity Finale

The fallout from the I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! All Stars finale continues as David Haye and Adam Thomas engage in a post-show dispute, marked by accusations of bullying, aggressive behavior, and controversial comments. Sian Osborne defends David's earlier remarks about her personality.

The aftermath of the I'm A Celebrity …Get Me Out of Here! All Stars finale continues to unfold, with lingering tensions between contestants David Haye and Adam Thomas dominating headlines.

Despite Adam being crowned the winner of the series, the victory was overshadowed by a heated confrontation with David, stemming from accusations of aggressive and abusive behavior during their time in the South African jungle. The dispute reached a boiling point during the final episode, with David questioning Adam’s deservingness of the win after allegations surfaced regarding a derogatory slur directed towards fellow contestant Jimmy Bullard.

The exchange was so intense that it led to visible discomfort and even prompted Gemma Collins and Sinitta to leave the stage. David Haye has consistently maintained a critical stance towards Adam, both during and after the show’s filming. He has accused Adam of ‘playing the victim’ and has made further inflammatory remarks, including questioning the financial compensation Adam received for his participation.

The initial friction between the two began during challenges in the jungle, where David reportedly criticized Adam for withdrawing from a trial due to health concerns, labeling him ‘useless’. This sparked accusations of bullying, a claim David vehemently denies, instead portraying Adam as someone who consistently seeks sympathy. The situation escalated further with a social media jibe from Haye and continued arguments during the live final.

Adam’s subsequent absence from the spin-off show, Unpacked, is directly linked to this ongoing conflict, highlighting the deep-seated animosity between the two. Adding another layer to the controversy, David’s earlier comments about his girlfriend, Sian Osborne, also resurfaced. During his time in the jungle, David described Sian as having ‘the personality of an ugly bird,’ a statement that initially drew criticism for being misogynistic.

However, Sian herself defended David, interpreting the comment as a unique compliment within their relationship. She explained that David meant she possesses such a vibrant personality that her physical appearance becomes secondary, a sentiment she found empowering and amusing. This incident, while seemingly separate, contributes to the overall narrative of David’s controversial behavior and his unconventional approach to communication.

The entire series has been marked by clashes and disagreements, but the fallout between David Haye and Adam Thomas has proven to be the most enduring and publicly visible, continuing to generate discussion and debate long after the final vote was cast. The situation underscores the complexities of reality television and the potential for interpersonal conflicts to escalate under the pressures of competition and public scrutiny.

The series, intended as a nostalgic revisit for fans, ultimately became a platform for unresolved issues and contentious exchanges





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