David Haye Continues Attacks on Adam Thomas, Calls Him 'Weak'

Boxer David Haye reignites feud with I'm A Celebrity co-star Adam Thomas, making disparaging remarks about his strength and character. Thomas reveals he is now in therapy due to the emotional impact of Haye's behavior during and after the show.

Former professional boxer David Haye continues to publicly criticize his former I'm A Celebrity …Get Me Out of Here! co-star, actor Adam Thomas , labeling him as 'weak' and comparing him unfavorably to more assertive animal archetypes like a 'chihuahua' versus a 'doberman' or 'pit bull'.

This ongoing feud stems from their interactions during the show, filmed last September, where Haye repeatedly questioned Thomas’s commitment to challenges, particularly after Thomas excused himself from a trial due to health concerns related to his autoimmune condition, psoriatic arthritis. Haye claims he was unaware of Thomas’s condition and dismisses the need for Thomas to be in therapy, suggesting physical exercise and interaction with 'powerful' men would be more beneficial.

Thomas, a former Emmerdale actor, has openly discussed the significant emotional impact of Haye’s behavior, revealing he is now undergoing therapy to process the experience. He described Haye’s actions as a form of 'mind f***ing' and expressed regret for not standing up for himself during their time in the jungle. Thomas emphasized the unique pressures of the isolated environment, where there was 'nowhere to hide' from the constant criticism.

He explained that his therapist helped him understand his tendency to prioritize others’ needs over his own, leading to his inability to confront Haye effectively. Thomas acknowledged that Haye has since apologized, attributing his behavior to a misguided attempt to 'teach him a lesson'. Haye’s latest comments include criticism of Thomas’s TikTok videos with his brothers, Scott and Ryan, deeming them 'feminine'. He also shared an AI-generated image of himself making an obscene gesture, seemingly directed at Thomas.

Despite his harsh words, Haye maintains that Thomas doesn’t require therapy, but rather a boost in physical strength and assertive interaction with other men. Thomas, however, has stated that the experience fundamentally changed him, leaving him feeling unlike his former self and necessitating professional help to cope with the psychological fallout. The situation highlights the complexities of interpersonal dynamics under pressure and the lasting impact of perceived bullying or negative interactions





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