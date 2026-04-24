David Haye Defends Harsh Criticism of Adam Thomas, Suggests Therapy Isn't Needed

David Haye has doubled down on his critical comments towards Adam Thomas during their time on 'I'm A Celebrity,' claiming Thomas could have handled the physical challenges despite his health condition and suggesting he needs 'push-ups' instead of therapy. Adam Thomas has revealed he is now in therapy due to the experience.

Former boxing champion David Haye has ignited further controversy surrounding his interactions with actor Adam Thomas during their time on ' I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here!

' Haye has defended his critical remarks, asserting that Thomas was earning a substantial amount of money – estimated between £20,000 and £25,000 per day – simply by appearing on the show, and therefore should have been capable of participating in the physical challenges despite claiming illness. This follows accusations of bullying leveled against Haye after footage aired showing him repeatedly belittling Thomas, even branding him 'useless' for opting out of a trial due to his psoriatic arthritis, an autoimmune condition causing fatigue and dehydration.

Haye claims he was unaware of Thomas’s health condition at the time, but even after learning of it, he expressed indifference, stating 'everyone’s got something' and observing that Thomas appeared physically capable during other camp activities. The conflict stemmed from an incident where Thomas excused himself from the 'Termite Terror' trial, citing feeling unwell. Haye responded with harsh criticism, questioning Thomas’s resilience and suggesting his discomfort was a result of a 'soft, padded lifestyle.

' He further fueled the dispute by suggesting Thomas’s dinner portion should be reduced, prompting a direct confrontation from the actor. The situation escalated to the point where fellow campmate Scarlett Moffatt intervened to diffuse the tension. Thomas has since revealed he is undergoing therapy to cope with the emotional fallout from the experience, expressing shock and distress at being subjected to such negativity.

He questioned how he allowed Haye’s words to affect him, describing the experience as deeply damaging to his mental wellbeing. Haye, however, remains unapologetic, offering a rather unconventional solution to Thomas’s distress – suggesting he forgo therapy and instead focus on physical exercise, specifically 'doing some push-ups' and interacting with 'powerful' men. Hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have also weighed in on the situation, expressing their discomfort with Haye’s behavior during the show’s spin-off series, 'Unpacked.

' They noted that Haye consistently 'picks and picks' at Thomas, and that the 'banter' had clearly crossed a line, becoming uncomfortable to watch. Donnelly specifically stated that the interactions were no longer playful teasing but had devolved into something more problematic.

The controversy highlights the potential for conflict and the impact of harsh criticism within the high-pressure environment of reality television, and raises questions about the boundaries of acceptable behavior and the responsibility of participants to consider the wellbeing of their fellow contestants. The incident has sparked a wider conversation about mental health and the importance of seeking support when facing emotional distress, as evidenced by Thomas’s decision to pursue therapy





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