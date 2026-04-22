David Haye Faces Backlash Over Bullying Claims on I'm A Celebrity... South Africa

Over 171 complaints have been filed with Ofcom following David Haye's behaviour towards Adam Thomas on I'm A Celebrity... South Africa, with viewers alleging bullying. Adam Thomas has since spoken out about his struggles with arthritis during filming and the emotional toll the experience took on him.

The recent broadcast of I'm A Celebrity ... South Africa has sparked significant controversy and a wave of complaints directed at former professional boxer David Haye following his interactions with actor Adam Thomas .

The episode, aired on Friday, April 17th, has generated over 171 reports to the broadcasting watchdog, Ofcom, all centering around allegations of bullying behavior exhibited by Haye towards Thomas. The conflict arose from a breach of camp rules by Thomas, who smuggled chocolate into the camp intended for the opposing 'Lions' team. This infraction resulted in the loss of two food stars for the entire camp, substantially reducing their meal portions.

Haye, known for his rigorous discipline cultivated through his boxing career, reacted strongly to the loss of food, suggesting that Thomas, as the individual responsible for the rule break, should receive a smaller portion than his fellow campmates. This proposal immediately created a tense and uncomfortable atmosphere within the camp.

The situation escalated when Thomas, who lives with psoriatic arthritis, an autoimmune condition, informed the group he was feeling unwell and requested to be excused from participating in the 'Termite Terror' Bushtucker Trial due to dehydration and general malaise. Haye's response to Thomas's condition was particularly jarring, labeling him 'useless' and making the disparaging remark that he 'doesn’t like men like that.

' This comment ignited widespread outrage among viewers and fellow contestants alike. The incident, filmed in September of the previous year, has prompted Thomas to address the confrontation publicly via social media. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Thomas expressed his initial self-blame and emotional distress upon viewing the footage. He admitted that the experience was profoundly challenging on physical, mental, and emotional levels, and that watching the scenes back was far from easy.

He revealed that his time in the jungle was one of the most difficult periods of his life, pushing him to his absolute limits and causing him to question his own identity at times. Thomas also opened up about the challenges of living with arthritis, a condition he rarely discusses, and how it significantly impacted his ability to cope with the harsh conditions of the camp.

He explained that he spent much of his time attempting to conceal his pain and maintain a brave facade, a task that proved incredibly exhausting. Despite his physical struggles, he persevered, pushing himself to continue even on days when his body protested. Thomas acknowledged that he didn't handle every situation perfectly and expressed regret for not speaking up for himself sooner or standing his ground.

However, he emphasized that kindness should not be equated with weakness and that navigating difficult experiences can be instrumental in discovering one's voice. He highlighted the importance of self-advocacy and the realization that prioritizing peace shouldn't come at the expense of one's own well-being. As of now, David Haye has not issued a public statement regarding the incident. His representatives have been contacted for comment, but have yet to respond.

The controversy surrounding this interaction has raised serious questions about acceptable behavior within the context of reality television and the potential for harmful dynamics to develop under pressure. The show continues to air Monday to Friday on ITV1 and ITVX at 9pm, and it remains to be seen how this situation will be addressed further. The sheer volume of complaints to Ofcom underscores the sensitivity of the issue and the public's concern over what many perceive as bullying behavior.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of empathy and understanding, particularly when individuals are facing hidden health challenges. The impact of Haye’s words and actions has clearly resonated deeply with viewers and has sparked a broader conversation about the responsibilities of public figures and the need for respectful interactions, even in competitive environments





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