David Haye Faces Cancellation Threat After I'm A Celebrity Controversy and Resurfaced Offensive Remarks

Former boxer David Haye is under fire following his divisive behavior on *I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!*, including accusations of bullying and resurfaced offensive comments. His remarks about women and past controversial statements have sparked calls for his cancellation, with social media users expressing shock and outrage.

David Haye , the former professional boxer and reality TV contestant, has found himself at the center of a growing controversy following his appearance on * I'm A Celebrity ...

Get Me Out of Here! *. The 48-year-old, known for his fiery personality both inside and outside the ring, has faced backlash for a series of polarizing remarks, including accusations of bullying, sexism, and fatphobia. His behavior during the show's live final, where he clashed with fellow contestant Adam Thomas, has reignited scrutiny over his past controversial statements, some of which have resurfaced online, sparking calls for his cancellation.

During the final, hosts Ant and Dec took a jab at Haye's 'terrifying theories about women' before he launched into a heated confrontation with Thomas, questioning whether he deserved to win. The tension escalated, leading to chaotic scenes as other campmates, including Gemma Collins and Sinitta, stormed off the stage in protest.

The controversy has been further fueled by the resurfacing of a 2010 video in which Haye made a deeply offensive remark, comparing his fight with Audley Harrison to a 'one-sided gang rape.

' The comment, which he refused to apologize for at the time, drew widespread condemnation from women's rights groups and charities. Now, social media users have expressed shock and outrage, with many suggesting that Haye has effectively 'canceled himself.

' One user wrote, 'Anyone else think David Haye has canceled himself? #ImACeleb,' while another questioned, 'Nah wtf is that clip surely that can’t be real.

' The backlash has extended beyond this single incident. Haye's history of inflammatory remarks, including a 2007 comment where he vowed to 'beat Jean-Marc Mormeck like Rodney King'—a reference to the brutal police beating of a Black man in 1991—has also come under renewed scrutiny.

Additionally, he has been criticized for threatening to 'smash Tony Bellew's head in' and using an ableist slur during a press conference in Liverpool. Despite reports that Haye has used artificial intelligence to screen his public statements for offensive language, his time on *I'm A Celebrity* saw him make several controversial remarks without such safeguards.

One particularly contentious moment occurred when he described his girlfriend, Sian Osborne, as having 'the personality of a proper ugly bird,' a comment that left fellow contestants Scarlett Moffatt and Ashley Roberts visibly horrified. Haye later attempted to clarify his remarks, suggesting that less attractive women develop stronger personalities to compensate for their appearance, but his explanation did little to quell the outrage. The fallout from his behavior has left many questioning whether Haye's career and public image can recover.

As the debate over his actions continues, some fans have expressed disappointment, while others have defended his right to free speech. However, the growing chorus of criticism suggests that Haye may face long-term consequences for his words and actions, both on and off the screen





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