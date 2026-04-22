David Haye Flaunts Middle Finger in New Swipe at Adam Thomas Following 'I'm A Celebrity' Bullying Claims

Former boxing champion David Haye has escalated his feud with actor Adam Thomas by sharing a provocative image on social media, following accusations of bullying during their time on 'I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!' Thomas has spoken openly about the emotional and physical toll the show took on him, claiming Haye 'broke' him.

David Haye has continued to fuel the controversy surrounding his interactions with Adam Thomas on ' I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!

' with a provocative social media post. The former boxing champion, 45, and actor Adam, 37, experienced a strained relationship during their time in the South African jungle, which was filmed last September. Haye has faced accusations of bullying following the broadcast of several heated exchanges, including a particularly harsh comment where he labeled Thomas 'useless' for withdrawing from a trial due to health concerns related to his autoimmune condition, psoriatic arthritis.

Haye's latest response comes after he initially described their interactions as 'banter' following his elimination from the show. However, he has now shared an AI-generated image of himself in boxing shorts, making a defiant gesture with his middle finger. The post is accompanied by audio of Thomas stating, 'I've got no issues David, you're my only issue right now,' taken from a conversation within the camp.

This action is widely seen as a further escalation of the conflict and a direct response to Thomas's recent emotional statement. Thomas had previously revealed the significant physical, mental, and emotional toll the experience took on him, stating that Haye had 'broken' him. He detailed the challenges of living with arthritis while enduring the harsh conditions of the jungle and the exhaustion of concealing his pain.

The controversy has also drawn attention from the show's hosts, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, who expressed their discomfort with the exchanges during a spin-off series. They noted that Haye's behavior had crossed the line from playful banter into something more problematic, with Donnelly stating he didn't find it 'comfortable to watch'.

Haye, however, maintains that he was on his 'best behaviour' and struggles to understand why Thomas would consider the show the 'hardest thing he's ever been through', given his own rigorous training and competitive boxing career. The situation has sparked a wider conversation about acceptable behavior on reality television and the impact of such interactions on participants' well-being.

The airing of the moment that led to Jimmy Bullard’s departure from the show, following a clash with Adam, has further complicated the narrative, highlighting a pattern of conflict within the camp. Adam’s statement emphasized the importance of self-advocacy and finding one’s voice, even in challenging circumstances





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