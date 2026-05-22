David Haye helps smokers quit with AI therapy: Cigar-loving ex-boxer creates brand for free quit-smoke therapy

David Haye, a cigar-loving former boxer who is also known as 'The Hayemaker,' has launched a surprising new career as a creator of AI therapy that aims to help people quit smoking. Haye is setting up an artificial intelligence company called SNUK.AI, and his 'Combustion Reduction Programme' is the brainchild of this initiative. He claims that he came up with the perfect formula to help addicts quit smoking and now offers his services for free.

Cigar-loving former boxer David Haye - nicknamed ’The Hayemaker’ - has launched a surprising new career creating a brand of AI therapy to help people quit smoking.

He is working with an artificial intelligence company called SNUK. AI and has developed what he calls the 'Combustion Reduction Programme'. The I’m A Celeb contestant is renowned for his love of GPT and has previously struggled without it. On the homepage of snuk.ai, Haye gives a passionate speech about his new invention.

He claims that he can help people quit smoking and is offering his services for free. The programme aims to gradually reduce the number of cigarettes consumed over a few months. It offers smokers a healthier alternative to the hand-to-mouth ritual, replacing it with deeper breaths and a focus on the ritual itself. SNUK.

AI offers tools to help smokers develop healthier habits. The programme claims to help smokers make small, steady progress towards becoming non-smokers. Haye states that by using his programme, smokers can effectively reclaim ten years of their lives and promises to make all his services available for free





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Wellness Personal Growth Wellness & Health Industry Smoking Quit More Help Quit Smoking Free Quit Help Free Unroll Smoke In Hand Smoke Hand Set Up Methods Combustion Reduction Program

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