David Haye Plans Legal Action Against ITV Over 'I'm A Celebrity' Edit

Boxer David Haye is reportedly suing ITV for 'irreparable damage to his brand' following his feud with Adam Thomas on 'I'm A Celebrity... South Africa', alleging deliberate negative editing and seeking up to £10 million in damages.

David Haye , the renowned boxer, is reportedly preparing to launch legal action against ITV , the broadcasting network behind the reality television show ' I'm A Celebrity ...

South Africa'. The basis of the potential lawsuit centers around claims of 'irreparable damage to his brand' stemming from his interactions with fellow contestant Adam Thomas during the show and the subsequent editing of the footage. Haye alleges that ITV deliberately portrayed him as a 'pantomime villain' through selective editing, manipulating scenes to create a negative public perception.

This includes accusations that his comments were taken out of context, specifically referencing a moment involving Gemma Collins where editing and non-verbal cues were used to present his remarks in a damaging light. The boxer is seeking substantial damages, potentially reaching £10 million, to cover lost earnings resulting from the perceived negative publicity. This includes a reportedly stalled Netflix show deal and paused brand collaborations.

He has engaged the services of a high-profile legal firm, Gatehouse Chambers, known for its expertise in media law, to pursue his case. The conflict between Haye and Thomas escalated during the live final of the show, where a heated exchange occurred after Adam Thomas was crowned the winner. Haye questioned Thomas's victory, referencing a previous incident where Thomas allegedly used offensive language towards another campmate, Jimmy Bullard, an incident Haye claims was omitted from the aired footage.

This confrontation was further fueled by Ant and Dec, the show's hosts, who made pointed remarks about Haye's views on women, referencing them as 'terrifying theories'. The hosts' comments and the subsequent studio chaos contributed to the negative portrayal Haye believes ITV orchestrated.

Prior to the final, the pre-recorded series showcased a significant argument between Thomas and Jimmy Bullard, which became a point of contention during the live show, with Haye expressing his disbelief at Thomas's win given the alleged incident. The situation was exacerbated by the perception that Haye was repeatedly interrupted and silenced during the final, with other contestants attempting to restrain him as the studio audience reacted to the unfolding drama.

This legal threat follows a contentious interview on 'This Morning' where Haye defended his behavior towards Thomas as 'banter' and accused Thomas of 'playing the victim'. He criticized Thomas's description of his experience on the show as 'the worst time of his life', suggesting it was an exaggeration. Haye maintained that he and Thomas had a positive relationship after the show, claiming they had been in contact recently.

However, he also expressed his belief that Thomas strategically used his autoimmune condition, psoriatic arthritis, to avoid participating in trials, suggesting it conveniently flared up when trials were scheduled. He characterized Thomas as a 'professional victim' who 'hams up' situations for sympathy. Adam Thomas has openly discussed his struggles with psoriatic arthritis and the challenges it presented during his time in the jungle, including fatigue and dehydration.

The situation highlights the potential pitfalls of reality television, where editing and narrative construction can significantly impact public perception and potentially lead to legal disputes. ITV has been contacted for comment, and the outcome of this potential lawsuit remains to be seen





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

David Haye ITV I'm A Celebrity Adam Thomas Lawsuit Legal Action

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

David Haye Faces Cancellation Threat After I'm A Celebrity Controversy and Resurfaced Offensive RemarksFormer boxer David Haye is under fire following his divisive behavior on *I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!*, including accusations of bullying and resurfaced offensive comments. His remarks about women and past controversial statements have sparked calls for his cancellation, with social media users expressing shock and outrage.

Read more »

Jimmy Bullard Considering Legal Action Against ITV After I’m A Celebrity All Stars FinalI’m A Celebrity star Jimmy Bullard is reportedly taking legal action against ITV, alleging unfair editing that protected winner Adam Thomas and misrepresented their on-screen conflict. He repeatedly used specific terms during the live final, potentially as evidence for his claim, and appeared to be documenting the events.

Read more »

Ashley Roberts on what actually happened in I'm A Celeb after David Haye claimAfter a drama-filled run that saw him clash with campmates, Adam Thomas was crowned the I'm A Celebrity… South Africa winner over the weekend — but tensions also appeared to spill into the live final

Read more »

I'm A Celebrity voting figures released by ITV confirming huge gap between finalistsThe official I'm A Celebrity voting figures have been released, revealing a huge gap between the final four stars as Adam Thomas was crowned Jungle Legend amid dramatic scenes at the live final

Read more »

ITV confirms I'm A Celebrity final voting figures as extent of Adam Thomas win revealedManchester-born actor Adam was voted the winner of the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here spin-off in the public vote

Read more »

I'm A Celebrity South Africa future 'revealed' after Adam Thomas wins dramatic ITV finalI'm A Celebrity All Stars ended in dramatic fasion and now the future of the ITV series has been addressed

Read more »