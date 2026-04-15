David Haye's Controversial 'Ugly Bird' Theory Sparks Outrage on I'm A Celebrity

Boxer David Haye faces backlash for his comments about women's looks and personalities on I'm A Celebrity: All Stars, reigniting debates about his open relationships and past romances.

Former boxing champion David Haye has sparked controversy with his recent remarks on the reality television show I'm A Celebrity : All Stars. While discussing his relationship with girlfriend Sian Osborne , Haye presented a controversial theory regarding physical attractiveness and personality. He suggested that women considered less attractive are often compelled to cultivate a more engaging and personable demeanor to attract attention.

Conversely, he opined that exceptionally attractive women sometimes lack depth in their character, describing them as potential 'idiots'. This viewpoint, when questioned by fellow contestant Beverly Callard about its implications for handsome men, led Haye to admit he does not closely observe men's personalities. The comments have drawn significant backlash from viewers who perceive them as sexist and misogynistic. This incident is not an isolated case of Haye generating headlines for his romantic entanglements. His public life has frequently been marked by discussions surrounding his open relationships, notably his involvement in a so-called throuple. Haye, 45, and his girlfriend Sian Osborne, 34, have been open about their unconventional approach to relationships since 2020, often inviting a third partner into their romantic dynamic. This departure from traditional monogamy has garnered considerable public interest over the years. Prior to his throuple relationships, Haye's romantic history includes a past liaison with Playboy Bunny model Zoe Gregory in 2003. Gregory, who was residing in Hugh Hefner's Playboy Mansion at the time, described her connection with Haye as intensely passionate. She recounted an electrifying initial encounter in Los Angeles, detailing a spontaneous and exhilarating romantic experience that left a lasting impression. This early relationship, characterized by its intensity, preceded Haye's more recent explorations into polyamory. Polyamory, the practice of maintaining multiple consensual romantic and sexual relationships, and throuples, a specific form of polyamory involving three equally committed partners, represent the evolving landscape of modern relationships. Haye's public relationships have also been linked to prominent figures such as singer Una Healy and actress Helen Flanagan, although both have denied participating in a throuple. Flanagan, in a later appearance on the television show Celebs Go Dating, admitted to having been in love with Haye but found the complexities of his open relationship challenging due to not being his sole partner. In their pursuit of a third partner, Haye and Osborne reportedly utilized the dating app Raya, posting a somewhat provocative advertisement. Haye's bio on the app was notably candid, describing himself as a 'selfish p***k' who is constantly seeking more and rarely satisfied. He alluded to personal struggles and a propensity for 'shocking acts,' while also expressing a preference for positive energy, healthy lifestyles, travel, and genuine connections with like-minded individuals. He concluded his bio with a statement about honesty. The rumors of a throuple with Una Healy were publicly addressed by her, with Healy stating that her relationship with the boxer was simply a pleasant one. David Haye's comments on I'm A Celebrity, coupled with his documented romantic history, continue to fuel discussions about societal perceptions of women, attractiveness, and the evolving nature of relationships





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