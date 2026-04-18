David Haye's Girlfriend Defends 'Ugly Bird' Compliment as 'Big Compliment'

Sian Osborne, girlfriend of former boxer David Haye, clarifies that his controversial comment about her having the 'personality of a proper ugly bird' was intended as a significant compliment, suggesting those offended are looking to be offended and that Haye is the embodiment of masculinity.

Former professional boxer David Haye 's girlfriend, Sian Osborne , has defended his controversial remarks about her having the personality of a proper ugly bird, stating that she views it as a significant compliment.

Haye, a contestant on I'm A Celebrity: All Stars, sparked outrage among his fellow campmates and viewers when he described his girlfriend, whom he called lovely, with this unusual phrase.

Scarlett Moffatt, a fellow campmate, expressed her shock and disbelief, exclaiming that such a statement was unacceptable. Viewers on social media widely condemned Haye, labelling him a misogynist and pathetic.

However, Osborne has countered these reactions, asserting that she understands Haye's unique way of expressing affection and finds his comments humorous.

She elaborated that when Haye equates her personality to that of an ugly bird, he means she possesses an abundance of life and character, rendering physical appearance secondary. This, she claims, is a sentiment that the modelling industry has never afforded her.

Osborne further suggested that those offended by Haye's words are actively seeking to be displeased. She also characterized Haye as the epitome of masculinity, a quality she believes modern women are unaccustomed to.

During the episode where the remark was made, Haye was discussing hosting parties and preparing food for large groups. When asked by Pussycat Dolls star Ashley about the woman he was describing, Haye initially noted her height and blue eyes. Sinitta then commented that she sounded gorgeous, to which Haye replied with his now infamous description.

When questioned further by Moffatt and Ashley, Haye attempted to clarify his meaning, suggesting that individuals who are not conventionally attractive often develop engaging personalities to compensate. He likened it to the Ugly Duckling Syndrome, where a person's inner character shines through, even if their initial appearance is not considered aesthetically pleasing, and that they retain this vibrant personality as they mature.

Osborne reiterated her interpretation of the compliment to The Sun, emphasizing her deep understanding of Haye's communication style and the amusement it brings to her family.

Earlier in the week, reports emerged that Haye's use of such potentially offensive language might be linked to his inability to utilize AI for pre-screening his comments, a tool he apparently relied on for fact-checking and ensuring his public statements were not offensive.

A source close to Haye indicated that his primary focus in the jungle camp is on the game, survival strategies, and interpersonal dynamics, rather than intentionally causing offense. This insider suggested that those who know Haye well understand his lack of malicious intent behind the remark.

The same source explained that Haye views AI as a form of reassurance, allowing him to gauge the potential impact of his words before speaking. However, this safety net was unavailable to him in the isolated environment of the jungle.

The Daily Mail reached out to Haye's representatives for comment regarding these allegations





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