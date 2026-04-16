David Haye's 'Sexist' I'm A Celebrity Comments Blamed on Lack of AI Fact-Checking

Former boxer David Haye allegedly made controversial remarks on I'm A Celebrity: All Stars because he couldn't use AI to ensure his comments were safe, according to sources. His girlfriend, Sian Osborne, reportedly found the comments amusing, while co-stars expressed shock.

Former boxing champion David Haye 's controversial comments on I'm A Celebrity : All Stars, where he described his girlfriend as a 'proper ugly bird' with a great personality, were allegedly fueled by his inability to use artificial intelligence to pre-screen his remarks. Sources close to the 45-year-old athlete claim that Haye has become reliant on AI to fact-check his public statements and social media posts, using it as a 'comfort blanket' to ensure he doesn't offend anyone.

This reliance, however, was absent during his stint in the jungle, leaving him without his usual safeguard. The insider suggested that Haye's focus within the camp was on survival and interpersonal dynamics, not on deliberately causing offense, and that those who know him best understand there was no malice behind his words. During the broadcast, Haye's remarks about his partner Sian Osborne left his fellow contestants, including Scarlett Moffatt and Ashley Roberts, visibly shocked. He initially elaborated that he meant less attractive women often develop better personalities because their wit and humor compensate for their appearance, a concept he referred to as 'Ugly Duckling Syndrome.' While the direct impact on his co-stars was evident, his girlfriend Sian Osborne, who has reportedly been in throuples with Haye, is said to have found the comments amusing rather than offensive. A source close to her indicated that she understands why others might be upset but believes Haye's intention was not to offend. Instead, they explained that he sees himself as a philosopher and was attempting to compliment Sian by suggesting she possesses both striking looks and a captivating personality, a combination he finds rare and valuable. This perspective suggests that Sian views his words as a testament to his adoration and does not consider him sexist, highlighting a disconnect between public perception and her personal understanding of Haye's character and intentions. Scarlett Moffatt, speaking to Heat magazine, has revealed that she doesn't maintain regular contact with Haye post-show, although she is part of a WhatsApp group that was, ironically, initiated by Haye himself. She mentioned close daily communication with Ashley Roberts and frequent contact with other campmates like Mo, Gemma, Bev, Sinitta, and Harry, indicating a natural gravitation towards certain individuals. Despite this, Haye's initial description of his partner as 'tall, blue eyes' and a 'lovely' woman with the 'personality of a proper ugly bird' certainly caused a stir. Ashley Roberts' pained reaction of 'Oh, dear God...' underscored the discomfort his statement generated. The subsequent clarification, where Haye explained that 'ugly girls realise they've got to have a personality to banter, tell jokes and s**t' and that 'people overlook the fact they're not aesthetically amazing straight away,' further solidified the controversial nature of his views for many viewers and his fellow celebrities. This incident has sparked debate about the use of AI in public discourse and the nuances of personal expression versus public offense, particularly in the context of a high-profile reality television show





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