David Haye Shocked by Backlash Over ‘Misogynistic’ Comments

Former boxer David Haye expresses surprise at the overwhelming disapproval of his controversial remarks about his girlfriend’s personality, made during his appearance on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! All Stars. A recent poll revealed that 87% of respondents disagreed with his views.

David Haye has expressed astonishment at the widespread disagreement with his controversial remarks about women, originally made during his appearance on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

All Stars. The former heavyweight boxing champion, now 45, ignited a firestorm of criticism last September while filming the series in South Africa. Surrounded by fellow celebrities such as Beverley Callard, Harry Redknapp, Scarlett Moffatt, and Gemma Collins, Haye openly shared his views, even when they proved unpopular and deeply offensive. The most contentious moment arose during a discussion about his relationship with model Sian Osborne, his partner since 2020.

Haye described Osborne as ‘lovely’ but then immediately undermined that compliment with a deeply problematic statement, asserting she ‘has the personality of a proper ugly bird’. He further elaborated, referencing what he termed ‘ugly duckling syndrome’, suggesting that women ‘are ugly when they start off, then they get pretty as they get older, but they’ve still got the personality of when they were ugly. ’ The reaction to Haye’s comments was swift and overwhelmingly negative.

Both viewers watching the show and his fellow campmates were visibly shocked and offended, with many labeling his statements as ‘sexist’, ‘disgusting’, and deeply insensitive. The controversy even led some viewers to stop watching the program altogether. Images from the show, showing Haye and Osborne, circulated widely alongside reports of the backlash, further amplifying the criticism. The incident sparked a broader conversation about societal attitudes towards women, beauty standards, and the impact of harmful language.

Haye’s attempt to frame his comments as simply an observation about personality, rather than a judgment of worth, did little to quell the outrage. The use of the phrase ‘ugly bird’ itself was widely condemned as demeaning and objectifying, reinforcing harmful stereotypes about women and their value being tied to their physical appearance. The incident highlighted the ongoing need for greater awareness and sensitivity regarding gender-based language and the potential for harm it can cause.

Following the conclusion of the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! All Stars final on Friday night, Haye decided to gauge public opinion on the matter. He took to Instagram, posting a poll asking his followers a simple question: ‘Am I right or am I wrong? ’ The results, however, were far from validating.

A staggering 87% of respondents indicated that he was incorrect, while only 13% agreed with his viewpoint. Visibly surprised by the outcome, Haye responded with a video posted over the weekend, in which he expressed his frustration and accused people of being ‘triggered’ by his comments. He stated, while filming himself in his car, that he was ‘very shocked’ by the poll results and ‘couldn’t believe’ the level of disagreement.

He reiterated his initial belief that he was ‘right’ and expressed disappointment that the majority of people did not share his perspective. This reaction has further fueled the controversy, with critics accusing Haye of being unable to acknowledge the harm caused by his words and of doubling down on his problematic views. The incident continues to generate discussion and debate about accountability, public perception, and the responsibility of public figures to use their platforms responsibly





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David Haye I’M A Celebrity Sian Osborne Misogyny Controversy

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