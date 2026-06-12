David Hockney: The Artist Who Defied Conventions

Exploring the candid opinions, artistic range, and formative influences of the late David Hockney, from declining royal commissions to his creative process and defiant personality.

David Hockney , the renowned British artist who passed away at the age of 88, famously declined several commissions to paint Queen Elizabeth II, stating he only painted people he knew well.

He was openly critical of fellow artist Lucian Freud's 2001 portrait of the Queen, calling it merely 'OK' and asserting that Freud failed to capture the 'marvellous' and 'very beautiful' quality of her skin. Hockney was known for his candid and often blunt opinions, extending beyond art to his strong opposition to the public smoking ban enacted by Tony Blair's Labour government in 2007.

A lifelong smoker until his final days, he argued that many great artists, including Picasso, Matisse, and Turner, were smokers, and that the moments of lighting up between painting were part of his creative ritual. He expressed intense disdain for Blair and Gordon Brown, the latter whom he labeled 'a dreary aesthetic Calvinistic prig' and threatened violence against.

Hockney's artistic career spanned seven decades and encompassed a remarkable range of mediums: painting, drawing, photography, printmaking, stage design, and later, iPad and digital works. He achieved global fame with his sun-drenched paintings of California swimming pools and later with his vast, immersive Yorkshire landscapes. His constant artistic reinvention mirrored a colourful personal life shaped by his parents' influence.

His mother, Laura, a devout Methodist and vegetarian, and his father, Kenneth, a pacifist and eccentric inventor whose mantra was 'Never worry what the neighbours think', provided a backdrop of individuality. Born in 1937 in Bradford, wartime paper rationing forced young Hockney to draw on any available surface, from hymnbooks to newspaper margins, much to his father's mild irritation. Kenneth Hockney's traits left a deep impression.

His pacifism during World War II led to neighbourly harassment, including nightly graffiti calling him a 'coward', which he would diligently wash off each morning before work. After being fired for his beliefs, financial struggles meant David wore a secondhand blazer to his grammar school. Kenneth later ran a business refurbishing bicycles and prams, decorating them with perfectly straight lines using a sable brush-a sight that mesmerised the future artist and first revealed the beauty of line and technique.

When Hockney entered the Royal College of Art in 1959, he faced mockery for his Yorkshire accent but countered with sharp confidence, quipping that if his peers' art was as poor as their behaviour, they'd be better off staying silent. Through these experiences, Hockney cultivated a fierce independence and a distinctive voice, both on canvas and in public life, cementing his status as Britain's best-known and best-loved living artist





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David Hockney Queen Elizabeth II Portrait Lucian Freud Smoking Ban Tony Blair Gordon Brown British Artist Yorkshire Landscapes California Swimming Pools Ipad Art Royal College Of Art Pacifism Creative Process

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