David Hooke SC Faces Pending Charges After AVO Application by Kate Doherty

Sydney silk David Hooke SC faces possible criminal charges after junior barrister Kate Doherty applied for an AVO against him at Jack Shand Chambers in Sydney.

Criminal charges are reportedly pending against David Hooke SC, one of Sydney's most eminent senior barristers, after junior barrister Kate Doherty applied for an Apprehended Violence Order against him. Police prosecutors told the Downing Centre Local Court on Wednesday that charges are pending in the matter. Both lawyers work at Jack Shand Chambers in the 25 Martin Place Tower, where they are among a team of 31 barristers.

Doherty applied for the AVO just a few days before the court appearance. The matter was heard in the Downing Centre Local Court, where Judge Susan Horan agreed to adjourn the case until December. Hooke's barrister told the court that his client would oppose the AVO.

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How the AVO Application and Pending Charges Developed

Police prosecutors told the court that charges may follow the ongoing investigation by NSW Police into the matter. The court heard that the investigation has not yet been completed, and no charges have been formally laid against Hooke at the time of reporting. Outside court, Hooke's barrister said he knew nothing about any pending charges against his client.

Judge Horan adjourned the case for a month to allow NSW Police to complete their investigations. Because the matter has been adjourned, the court has not yet made any finding about the allegations or the AVO application. Hooke and Doherty have not been found to have engaged in any unlawful conduct by a court.

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David Hooke SC, 59, practises insurance, indemnity and personal injury law and has worked at Jack Shand Chambers for 13 years. Kate Doherty, 38, joined the practice two years ago. Although Doherty is 20 years younger than Hooke, her academic background is extensive, including degrees from Harvard Law School and Monash University, a Master of Pharmacy and a Bachelor of Chemistry, Nanotechnology and Engineering.

Professional Backgrounds of the Two Barristers

David Hooke SC has practised at the Bar since 1994 and took silk in 2009. He is described as an experienced trial and appellate advocate with broad experience in commercial and administrative law. Hooke has regularly appeared in the courts of other Australian states and the Australian Capital Territory.

Kate Doherty is skilled in clinical trials, clinical research and forensic and scientific evidence in court cases. She is also a Teaching Fellow in Evidence Law at the University of NSW and sits on the Legal Aid Committee of the NSW Bar Association. Both barristers are recognised within the same prestige chambers, which has made the case closely watched within the legal community.

Hooke is one of six senior counsel at Jack Shand Chambers. He is also among 13 of the chambers' 31 barristers named in the Doyle's Guide Leading Barristers Rankings this year. These professional credentials mean the case concerns a barrister with a prominent public standing in the New South Wales legal profession.

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What the Case Means for Jack Shand Chambers and Next Steps

The case directly affects Jack Shand Chambers, a set of 31 barristers in the 25 Martin Place Tower, where both Hooke and Doherty continue to practise. The chambers and its members now face questions about working relationships and workplace safety while the matter remains before the courts. No further statements from the chambers were reported in the source material.

The next scheduled step is the return of the matter to the Downing Centre Local Court in December, after the adjournment ordered by Judge Susan Horan. Before that date, NSW Police are expected to complete their investigations, which will determine whether charges are formally laid against David Hooke SC. Until then, the AVO application and the pending charges remain unresolved, and all allegations should be treated as untested in court.