David Jones Administration Imminent Following Failed Landlord Talks

Iconic Australian department store David Jones faces voluntary administration after negotiations with major landlord Scentre Group collapsed, following significant financial losses and store closures.

Iconic Australian department store David Jones is expected to appoint voluntary administrators as early as Thursday, marking a critical juncture for the historic retailer. This development follows the complete breakdown of high-stakes negotiations between the department store giant and its primary property landlords.

Collapse of Landlord Negotiations

Sources confirmed to the Australian Financial Review on Wednesday that the decision to enter administration stems from irreconcilable differences that surfaced during last-minute discussions. The talks involved David Jones, its owner Anchorage Capital, and the major landlord Scentre Group. Elliott Rusanow, the chief executive of Scentre Group, stated publicly that the landlord had offered a very generous financial lifeline to the retailer and its owners. However, this proposal was ultimately rejected by the department store management.

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Financial Losses and Store Closures

The retailer is under intense financial scrutiny after reporting a pre-tax loss of $95.5 million for the fiscal year ending June 29, 2026. During this same period, total sales declined by 8.7 per cent, signaling a deepening operational crisis. In response to these economic pressures, David Jones has initiated a comprehensive review of its physical footprint across the country.

The department store operates thirty-eight locations in Australia and New Zealand. Management is currently seeking to reduce this number significantly, targeting a portfolio of only twelve to twenty stores. Reports indicate that dozens of locations are at risk of closure, including five sites situated within Westfield shopping centres. This strategic reduction aims to stabilize the business amidst shrinking revenue streams and rising operational costs.

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Audit Delays and Regulatory Filings

Compounding the immediate crisis, the audit of the company financial records remains incomplete. The auditor PwC has not yet signed off on the accounts, which were legally required to be lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission by October 30. The retailer also filed its 2025 financial accounts six months late, further raising concerns among investors and regulators about the accuracy of its reported financial health.

Despite the mounting speculation, a company spokeswoman told the Daily Mail that the business is finalizing its FY26 accounts and declined to comment on rumors of store closures. Chief executive Erica Berchtold maintains that her primary focus is to accelerate the company's strategic restructuring, although the lack of audited figures leaves the full picture of liabilities unclear.

Historical Context and Market Outlook

Founded in 1838 in Sydney, David Jones holds the distinction of being the oldest continuously operating department store in the world still trading under its original name. South Africa's Woolworths Holdings originally acquired the retailer for approximately $2.1 billion in 2014. Later, the operating business was sold to Anchorage Capital Partners for a reported $100 million in 2023, a transaction that now faces severe challenges.

Industry experts warn that the brand's future is precarious. Barry Urquhart, managing director of Marketing Focus, argued that the decline in reported sale values reflects long-standing structural problems. He identified the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in February 2020 as a major turning point, noting that widespread closures severely impacted cash flows and increased debt levels. Earlier this year, the retailer closed stores at Castle Towers in Sydney and Tuggerah on the NSW Central Coast, signaling the beginning of a difficult period for the legacy brand.