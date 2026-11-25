David Jones CEO Erica Berchtold speaks out regarding the retailer's administration and defends her record following resurfaced emails about her previous role at Mosaic Brands.

David Jones Chief Executive Erica Berchtold has addressed the public for the first time since the 188-year-old retailer announced its administration in November, a move that resulted in the closure of half its retail network and the loss of nearly 1,700 jobs by December 30. Taking the top position only five months prior to the collapse, Berchtold found herself at the center of significant industry scrutiny as the high-profile downfall unfolded earlier this month.

Berchtold Reflects On Glass Cliff Phenomenon

Erica Berchtold confirmed her understanding of the glass cliff phenomenon after a resurfaced email revealed she felt unfairly blamed for the earlier demise of Mosaic Brands. Speaking exclusively to the Daily Mail, she stated she has much empathy for any women who have experienced similar professional hurdles in corporate leadership. The glass cliff describes a scenario where women are appointed to top roles at companies already in crisis, effectively setting them up to absorb blame when the business fails.

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Berchtold described her leadership tenure as being defined by energy and problem-solving abilities rather than gender-based judgment. She noted that her experience at Mosaic feels very different to her time at David Jones, emphasizing her decades of experience running large and complex businesses. She left it to others to comment on whether she is judged differently to male executives in these high-stakes situations.

Divergent Corporate Histories And Leadership Roles

Erica Berchtold declined to draw direct parallels between Mosaic Brands and David Jones, describing them as very different businesses that faced distinct operational issues. Her previous role as CEO of Mosaic Brands, which collapsed in October 2024, ended eight months after she assumed leadership. That failure resulted in 700 store closures and $36 million in reported debts for the parent company behind brands like Rockmans, Noni-B, and Katies.

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Richard Facioni, the former Chairman of Mosaic Brands, has been a central figure in the legal fallout surrounding that earlier collapse. Berchtold has stated that the circumstances surrounding her tenure at David Jones differ significantly from the environment she inherited at Mosaic. This distinction is crucial as she navigates the media fallout from the recent department store administration.

Federal Court Proceedings And Asset Disclosures

The collapse of Mosaic Brands remains the subject of active Federal Court proceedings, with Special Purpose Liquidators dissecting the company's operations to find answers behind its downfall. Erica Berchtold is among eight executives ordered to make worldwide asset disclosures, providing an itemized inventory of all property anywhere in the world. These orders do not suggest wrongdoing, and no claims have been brought against Berchtold or any other former director.

Berchtold has willingly participated in any questioning by administrators, receivers, managers, and liquidators, pledging to continue doing so. Her involvement in the broader Mosaic case was limited to procedural matters, as she did not join the privilege claim regarding safe harbor advice. Other directors, including Richard Facioni, had claimed legal privilege over documents intended to protect them from personal liability for insolvent trading.

Judgement Revelations And Safe Harbor Waiver

Separate Federal Court proceedings began in May after several directors claimed safe harbor protection, which can protect directors from personal liability if they are genuinely working to rescue a struggling company. Last month, the Federal Court ruled that the directors had waived their right to keep the safe harbor advice confidential, allowing liquidators to use much of it in investigating possible claims. Justice Markovic's 74-page judgment provides a rare glimpse inside the Mosaic Brands boardroom during the turbulent years leading up to its collapse.

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A December 2024 email included in the judgment shows Erica Berchtold claiming her leadership was unfairly scapegoated for the downfall, describing the narrative being peddled by the Chairman and previous CEO. One major setback during this period occurred during the crucial Mother's Day trading period in May 2024, when Mosaic missed its sales targets. Berchtold continues to maintain that the challenges she faced were distinct from those at David Jones.