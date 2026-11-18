David Jones administrators confirm 1689 job losses as 843 casual employees lose redundancy rights. FTI details $459m debt while SDA fights for leave payments.

David Jones administrators have confirmed that 1,689 employees will lose their jobs following the retailer's collapse. The Shop, Distributive and Allied Employees' Association reported that approximately 843 of these staff members are casual workers who are unlikely to receive any redundancy payouts due to their contract status. The union described this outcome as a significant missed opportunity for the distressed retailer.

Casual Staff Face No Redundancy Pay

Documents reviewed by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reveal that 843 staff are casually employed. The remaining 846 employees hold either full-time or part-time contracts. Bernie Smith, the NSW branch secretary of the Shop, Distributive and Allied Employees' Association, stated that casual workers do not receive redundancy payments. The union is currently focused on helping these workers find alternative employment outside of David Jones. Smith acknowledged the challenging cost of doing business for the retailer.

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Administrators Confirm Massive Debt Liabilities

David Jones administrators FTI Consulting outlined the financial scale of the collapse this week. The company owes at least $459 million to creditors. This figure includes approximately $33 million linked to 802,319 outstanding gift cards. Administrators also estimated that 6,242 employees have claims for annual leave and long service leave totaling just over $11 million. The SDA union is working to secure these leave entitlements while pushing for fast-tracked redundancy payments for eligible staff.

Creditor Claims and Secured Debts Revealed

The liability structure includes $180 million owed to 940 unsecured creditors. Hilco, a secured creditor, holds an estimated claim of $155 million. Anchorage Capital Partners has a claim valued at $80 million. Some suppliers reportedly state they are owed more than $100,000. FTI Consulting noted in a briefing that while redeployment options are being considered, a large amount of job losses is unavoidable. The union estimates only 170 jobs will be saved through this process.

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CEO Berchtold Refuses to Comment on Crisis

David Jones chief executive Erica Berchtold declined to answer questions about the massive job cuts. Nine reporter Helene Lambetsos questioned her about the financial state of the company when she took over. Berchtold continued walking her dog with her head down and did not respond to the inquiries. The collapse has placed immense pressure on her leadership and the board's strategic decisions. Union leaders expressed disappointment at the lack of engagement from the executive team during the crisis.

Future Steps for Redeployment and Claims

The union expects notifications regarding redeployments to be issued between Thursday and Monday. Smith noted that other retailers are in discussions with the SDA about hiring the experienced salespeople. He described the time of year as difficult for hiring but expressed pleasant surprise at the interest from other employers. Directors have blamed external pressures including a weak economy, subdued consumer spending, competition, and the growth of online retail for the company's failure. The administration process is expected to take months to conclude.