David Jones announces 1689 redundancies affecting staff just before Christmas. The retailer enters voluntary administration, closing 19 stores while facing $459 million in creditor claims.

David Jones has issued redundancy notices to 1,689 employees, marking a significant setback for the retailer as it navigates financial distress. The notification was delivered on Friday, instructing staff that their employment will officially end on December 30. This timeline places the job losses squarely within the most critical shopping period of the year, triggering immediate criticism from labor unions and consumer advocacy groups.

Redundancy Notice Timing and Staff Impact

The core decision involves the termination of roles for approximately half of the affected workforce, who are classified as casual employees. Because of their employment status, these workers are not entitled to statutory redundancy payments, according to details revealed by the Shop, Distributive and Allied Employees' Association. The remaining staff members, employed on full-time or part-time contracts, are eligible for their standard entitlements, though the union notes this offers little comfort to families facing sudden uncertainty.

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David Jones management indicated that affected stores will continue trading through the peak seasonal period. A letter to suppliers confirmed that final closure dates for these locations are anticipated to occur later in the year. This strategy aims to maintain revenue flow during the holiday rush while the company's structural restructuring is finalized by administrators.

Union Criticism and Social Media Backlash

Bernie Smith, the New South Wales secretary of the Shop, Distributive and Allied Employees' Association, publicly criticized David Jones for the timing of the notices. Smith highlighted that the announcement occurs in the shadow of Christmas, a time typically associated with celebration rather than job insecurity. He urged shoppers to treat the remaining shop floor staff with decency and sympathy during this stressful period.

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The announcement also ignited a furious reaction on social media platforms. Users described the timing as inappropriate, with one commenter labeling it an 'absolute s*** time of year' for such news. Other retail workers pointed out the unfairness of the situation, noting that competitors have already hired their Christmas casuals and imposed hiring freezes, leaving displaced workers with fewer immediate options.

Financial Distress and Store Closures

David Jones entered voluntary administration earlier this month, a move that initiated the current process of store closures and job cuts. Receivers have confirmed plans to shut 19 of its 38 stores across Australia and New Zealand. The specific locations slated for closure include seven stores in New South Wales, three in Victoria, three in Western Australia, two in Queensland, two in South Australia, one in the Australian Capital Territory, and one in New Zealand.

Administrators have estimated that the retailer owes creditors at least $459 million. This substantial figure includes approximately $33 million in outstanding gift card liabilities, with 802,319 cards still carrying unused balances. Additionally, administrators have identified that 6,242 employees have claims totaling more than $11 million for annual leave, long service leave, and potential redundancy payments.

Market Reaction and Operational Changes

Industry experts warn that these job losses will add pressure to an already strained employment market. Australia's unemployment rate has climbed to 4.9 percent, according to the latest official figures. Retail analyst Professor Gary Mortimer described the job losses as deeply disappointing, noting that they exacerbate the challenges for workers and families just weeks before the holiday season.

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David Jones has also implemented operational changes to manage the crisis. The retailer warned customers of potential delays to orders following a surge in online shopping triggered by the administration news. Several delivery services, including express, same-day, and Saturday options, have been withdrawn. Click and collect services are also unavailable, further impacting customer experience as the company attempts to stabilize its finances.