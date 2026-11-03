David Jones Store Closures Loom as Auditor PwC Withholds Sign-Off

David Jones faces mass store closures and regulatory fines after failing to lodge accounts with ASIC by the October 30 deadline, raising concerns about its financial future.

Dozens of David Jones locations across Australia are at immediate risk of permanent closure as the department store giant undertakes a drastic restructuring of its national footprint. The retailer, which currently operates thirty-eight stores in Australia and New Zealand, is actively seeking to reduce its portfolio to a range of twelve to twenty outlets. This significant contraction comes as the company faces intense scrutiny from corporate regulators and auditors regarding its financial compliance and operational viability.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has mandated that David Jones lodge its annual accounts by October 30, a deadline the retailer has reportedly missed. The auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), had not yet signed off on the financial accounts as of the latest reporting. ASIC is currently enforcing a stricter crackdown on late lodgments, having already issued fines to major retailers including White Fox, Zara, H&M, Sephora, and Mecca for similar compliance failures.

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Westfield Locations Targeted for Closure

Reports indicate that David Jones is specifically reviewing five stores operating at a loss within Westfield shopping centres ahead of the critical Christmas trading period. The locations under intense examination include the Carousel centre in Perth, as well as sites in Parramatta and Hornsby in Sydney. Additional stores facing potential shutdowns are located at the Woden centre in Canberra and the Southland centre in Melbourne.

In January, the retailer already closed its stores at Castle Towers in Sydney and Tuggerah on the NSW Central Coast. A spokesperson for David Jones declined to comment on media speculation regarding these closures but stated that Chief Executive Erica Berchtold is focused on accelerating the company's strategic overhaul. The retailer confirmed last week that a comprehensive review of its Australian store portfolio and trading terms with suppliers is currently underway.

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Historical Decline and Leadership Changes

The financial struggles of the historic retailer have been evident for some time, with the business recording a $95.5 million pre-tax loss for the year ending June 29, 2026. During this period, sales fell by 8.7 per cent, highlighting the severe pressure on the brand's revenue streams. Marketing Focus managing director Barry Urquhart stated that the decline in the company's reported sale value reflects the extent of these ongoing problems, arguing that the brand has been in trouble for an extended period.

Founded in 1838, David Jones holds the distinction of being the oldest continuously operating department store in the world still trading under its original name. South Africa's Woolworths Holdings purchased the business for approximately $2.1 billion in 2014. The ownership changed hands again in 2023, when Woolworths completed the reported $100 million sale of its operating business to Anchorage Capital Partners.

Financial Turnaround Efforts Underway

Anchorage Capital Partners has been working aggressively to turn the business around since acquiring it. The private equity firm secured Hilco as a lender in July and appointed Ms Erica Berchtold as chief executive to lead the strategic recovery. Industry experts like Barry Urquhart identify the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in February 2020 as a major turning point, noting that widespread closures placed significant pressure on retailers' cash flows and debt levels during that era.

The inevitability of these changes is causing concern among marketing professionals and long-time shoppers alike. Mr Urquhart told the Daily Mail that the operational difficulties suggest Australians will not be seeing David Jones in its current form in the very near future. The company has yet to provide a definitive timeline for the reduction in store numbers, but the pressure from ASIC and the ongoing review of loss-making locations suggest further announcements are imminent.