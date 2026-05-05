David Kendall, Legendary Producer Behind 'Boy Meets World' and 'Hannah Montana,' Dies at 68

David Kendall, the creative force behind iconic TV shows like Boy Meets World, Growing Pains, and Hannah Montana, has died at 68. Stars Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle, and Rider Strong paid tribute, highlighting his immense contributions to television and his lasting impact on their careers.

David Kendall , the esteemed writer, director, and producer behind iconic television shows such as Boy Meets World , Growing Pains , and Hannah Montana , has passed away at the age of 68.

The news was announced by the stars of Boy Meets World—Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle, and Rider Strong—on their Pod Meets World Instagram page, where they shared a heartfelt tribute alongside a photograph of Kendall smiling. The cause of death has not been disclosed. In their joint statement, the trio emphasized Kendall’s pivotal role in shaping the beloved 1990s sitcom, describing him as instrumental in its creation.

Beyond his work on Boy Meets World, Kendall also played a significant role in developing other memorable shows, including Growing Pains and Hannah Montana, where he helped nurture the careers of stars like Miley Cyrus and the Jonas Brothers. Kendall joined Boy Meets World in its second season, serving as an executive producer until the show’s conclusion in 2000. During his tenure, he wrote one episode and directed 13, leaving an indelible mark on the series.

The show followed the journey of Cory Matthews, played by Ben Savage, as he navigated the challenges of adolescence, family, and friendship alongside his brother Eric, best friend Shawn, and love interest Topanga. Fishel, Friedle, and Strong expressed their devastation at losing Kendall, both professionally and personally, noting that he remained a vital part of their lives over the past three decades.

They also highlighted his contributions to their podcast, Pod Meets World, where he shared his insights and humor with listeners. The trio encouraged fans to remember Kendall fondly while rewatching the show, particularly the seasons he oversaw as showrunner. Fans and colleagues alike took to social media to mourn Kendall’s passing. Former crew members, such as Didi Destefano, shared personal memories of working with him, while viewers expressed gratitude for the opportunity to learn about his impact through the podcast.

Kendall’s career began in the early 1980s with the comedy film Luggage of the Gods! before transitioning to television, where he became a key figure in shaping some of the most beloved family sitcoms of the era. His legacy extends beyond his professional achievements, as those who knew him remember him as a kind, brave, and talented individual who touched countless lives





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