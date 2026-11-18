Former Foreign Secretary David Lammy urges Keir Starmer to commit to EU rejoining in the next election manifesto, sparking debate within the Labour Party.

David Lammy has intensified the Labour Party's internal debate on European relations by insisting that a pledge to rejoin the European Union must be included in the next election manifesto. The former Foreign Secretary and Justice Secretary argued that the UK government should enter the upcoming general election with a clear intention to restart the process of EU membership. This stance adds significant pressure on Prime Minister Keir Starmer to define his long-term strategic vision regarding Britain's relationship with Brussels.

The Core Mechanism of Rejoining Strategy

In an article published in The Times, Lammy outlined a specific roadmap for how a future Labour government could navigate the path back to the Union. He proposed that forming the next government would provide the necessary democratic mandate to begin formal negotiations with EU partners immediately. Unlike the ambiguous approach taken in previous years, Lammy emphasized that the public should be presented with two clearly defined choices in a subsequent referendum, ensuring a decisive mandate unlike the fragmentation of the 2016 vote.

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The mechanism he described relies on the premise that a general election victory would serve as a proxy mandate for the broader constitutional change. This approach seeks to bypass the procedural complexities that have historically stalled discussions on reintegration. By framing the election itself as a critical juncture, Lammy aims to shift the debate from theoretical possibilities to concrete political commitments. This strategy directly challenges the notion that Brexit is a settled matter for the opposition, arguing instead that it remains the central unresolved issue in British governance.

Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views

Lammy's intervention places him at odds with the more cautious pace being set by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who recently indicated there is no rush to announce detailed proposals. While Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham had previously suggested that his Labour leadership had blown the door wide open to rejoining discussions, Starmer clarified in recent interviews that the immediate focus remains on improving the current Brexit deal. The Prime Minister insisted that any further options for a long-term relationship would be presented later in the year, alongside a ten-year plan, rather than as an immediate election pledge.

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Furthermore, Lammy's remarks on sovereignty have drawn sharp criticism and risked alienating members of the party who hold traditional Brexit sentiments. He argued that national sovereignty is largely illusory in the modern era, stating that it lasts only fifteen minutes unless pooled with other nations. Specifically, he noted that the UK lacks the scale to independently regulate emerging technologies like artificial intelligence. This perspective has alarmed senior figures within the party who fear that such language could be politically toxic and alienate voters who value independent regulatory control.

Financial Implications and Economic Impact

Addressing the financial aspects of membership, Lammy acknowledged that the UK would likely face higher contributions to the EU budget than it currently pays. He explicitly confirmed that the £4.5 billion annual rebate secured by Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s would not be restored under a new agreement. Instead, he suggested that a different financial formula would be negotiated, acknowledging the political difficulty of reversing decisions made decades prior. This admission highlights the complex fiscal negotiations that any rejoining process would entail.

Despite the potential increase in financial contributions, Lammy maintained that the economic benefits of reintegration would outweigh the costs. He argued that the growth generated by access to the single market and collaborative regulatory frameworks would offset the additional payments. Treasury Minister Rachel Reeves, a senior figure in the government, has already aligned herself with the direction of reversing Brexit trends, signaling that the economic argument for rejoining is gaining traction among top Labour officials. This creates a divergence between the economic leadership's long-term goals and the Prime Minister's immediate tactical caution.

Real-World Impact and Future Timeline

The debate over rejoining is unfolding against the backdrop of the upcoming UK-EU summit on Friday, where Prime Minister Starmer will meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. While Burnham had initially suggested laying out options around the time of this summit, the Prime Minister has pushed back, indicating that the process will take years. Starmer emphasized that the discussion with EU partners regarding long-term relationships would only begin after the summit, and any assessment would be presented to inform decisions in the next Parliament.

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This timeline has sparked consternation among Brexiteer MPs and those within the Cabinet who fear that reopening the issue will reignite old divisions. The Prime Minister has faced questions about whether the topic is becoming too contentious, but he denied that it is a toxic debate. He reiterated Labour's commitment to the red lines established in the 2024 manifesto, which rule out returning to the customs union, single market, or free movement of people. This careful balancing act aims to reassure voters while keeping the door open for deeper integration in the future, particularly in areas like trade and regulatory alignment.

As the political landscape shifts, the pressure on Keir Starmer to clarify his position is mounting. With David Lammy and other senior figures pushing for a more explicit commitment, the Prime Minister must navigate between his party's progressive wing and the cautious electorate. The outcome of these internal negotiations will likely shape the Labour Party's platform and the broader trajectory of British foreign policy for the next decade. The coming months will be critical in determining whether the UK moves closer to the EU or maintains its current distance.