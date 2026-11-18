David Lammy sparked outrage by claiming UK sovereignty is weak without the EU, despite his role in granting sovereignty to Palestine and the Chagos Islands.

Former Foreign Secretary David Lammy is facing intense political backlash after declaring that British sovereignty is insignificant when pursued in isolation. His remarks, made during a recent radio interview, suggested that the United Kingdom lacks the power to effectively navigate global challenges such as artificial intelligence without joining a larger political bloc.

Soberignty Criticized Amid Palestine Policy

Lammy stated that sovereignty lasts for approximately 15 minutes unless it is pooled with other nations. He emphasized that the UK cannot effectively counter the influence of China, the unpredictable United States, or the aggressive posture of Russia on its own. These comments have drawn sharp criticism from political opponents who point to his previous actions regarding other territories.

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Critics have highlighted the apparent contradiction in Lammy's stance. While arguing that British sovereignty is negligible, he previously led the formal recognition of the State of Palestine as a foreign secretary. He also negotiated the return of sovereignty over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius. Opponents describe this as caring deeply about the independence of other nations while disregarding Britain's own autonomy.

Political Condemnation and Patriotism Accusations

Richard Tice of Reform UK responded to the remarks by labeling Lammy as a figure wishing harm to the nation. Tice argued that these views are alien to the British people and suggested that adopting such policies would result in the country losing £750 million weekly while opening borders further. He characterized the position as entirely un-patriotic.

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Alex Burghart, the deputy leader of the Conservative Party, also condemned the statements. He described Lammy's view as both outrageous and laughable. Burghart noted that Labour seems eager to give away British territory and laws simultaneously. He urged the party to focus instead on pressing domestic issues such as welfare costs, business failures, and underfunded armed forces.

Advocating for EU Rejoin and Red Lines

Beyond the sovereignty debate, Lammy is actively campaigning for the UK to rejoin the European Union. He wrote in The Times that Andy Burnham should include a commitment to rejoining the EU in the Labour Party's next election manifesto. He believes that forming the next government would provide the necessary mandate to begin formal negotiations with Brussels.

Lammy suggested that Sir Keir Starmer felt unable to discard the party's existing red lines against single market membership. However, he believes Burnham is uniquely positioned to succeed where Starmer hesitated. Lammy argued that Burnham could publicly support tearing up the manifesto restrictions that previously ruled out freedom of movement or customs union membership.

Financial Implications and Future Negotiations

The former deputy prime minister acknowledged that rejoining the EU would likely require the UK to pay more than it currently does. He noted that the rebate negotiated by Margaret Thatcher, which reduced the UK's annual contribution by approximately £4.5 billion in 2019, would not be restored. Any new financial formula would be subject to fresh negotiation with the EU.

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Despite these potential costs, Lammy insisted that the economic growth generated by membership would offset the contributions. He plans to present a clear choice to the public, ensuring they decide between defined options rather than facing the ambiguity of previous referendums. The debate continues to intensify as Labour prepares for its next electoral challenge.