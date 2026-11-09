David McArdle and Jodie Reconnect After 30 Years and Marry in Cardiff

David McArdle and Jodie reunited after losing touch as teenagers in 1994. The couple married in Cardiff on April 1, 2023, nearly three decades after first meeting in Kos, Greece.

David McArdle and Jodie have tied the knot nearly 30 years after first meeting as teenagers on a family holiday to Kos, Greece. The couple, who reconnected through a fortunate digital coincidence and sustained long-distance correspondence, celebrated their union in Cardiff on April 1, 2023.

David McArdle, now 48 and originally from Newcastle, first encountered Jodie, 46, in 1994 when he was 17 years old. Their initial connection occurred while he was on a family vacation in Greece, where they were part of a group of twelve children from different families who decided to exchange contact details to remain pen pals.

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The 1994 Meeting and Communication Break

During their stay in Kos, the group of teenagers spent considerable time together around the pool table. David McArdle recalls that he and Jodie were the only two individuals from the original group who maintained contact after the initial three-month period. They continued to exchange letters approximately once a month, typically writing one side of A4 lined paper to catch up on their respective lives.

However, this correspondence ended after three years when David McArdle moved houses, causing the pair to lose touch. By 2003, both individuals had entered into new relationships and relocated, leading them to assume they would never communicate again. Jodie, who works as a teaching assistant, and David, a bus driver, went their separate ways for over a decade.

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The 2016 Reconnection and Digital Discovery

Thirteen years later, a surprising message appeared on David McArdle's mother's phone from Jodie. David discovered that his mother had retained Jodie's phone number all along. After his own relationship had broken down, David decided to take a leap of faith and message Jodie directly to see if she would respond.

David McArdle waited an agonizing 15 minutes for a reply before Jodie responded. He later learned that her delay was due to her sobbing with emotion because she had wanted to reach out previously but assumed he was in a relationship and did not want to interfere. Following this initial contact, the pair began messaging every single day.

The 2018 Meeting and Relationship Progression

After months of daily communication, David McArdle traveled six hours from Newcastle to Cardiff, where Jodie lived, to see her in person for the first time in 24 years on April 17, 2018. They spent 12 hours talking on the sofa during this initial reunion. David drove back to Newcastle that same night but planned another visit two weeks later.

During the second visit, David slept on the sofa while they remained friends. However, on his way home, he realized his romantic feelings for Jodie and called her to confess them. Jodie revealed that she had liked him since they first met in Kos. The couple officially began a relationship in 2018 and have been together ever since.

The London Eye Proposal and 2023 Wedding

In October 2021, David McArdle planned a proposal for Jodie's birthday weekend in London. He had downloaded the song Crazy For You by Let Loose, knowing Jodie loved it. He asked a stranger in the queue to film the event as they rode the London Eye.

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At the top of the attraction, David asked Jodie to take a photo of a landmark. When she turned around, he was on one knee with the song playing. He declared that he always loved her and would protect her from that day forward. Jodie immediately ran to him and accepted his proposal. The couple then sought permission from Jodie's father to marry, which he granted.

David McArdle and Jodie celebrated their wedding at Cardiff City Hall on April 1, 2023. The day began with constant rain, but an hour before the ceremony, the clouds disappeared and the sun emerged. David described this weather change as a sign that someone was watching over them. The ceremony was attended by close friends and family members who shared in the couple's joy.

Ongoing Ties to Kos and Future Plans

The couple maintains a strong connection to the place where their story began. They visit the island of Kos every August to revisit the location of their first meeting. Their journey from teenagers swapping addresses in a Greek pool to married partners highlights the enduring nature of their unique connection.

Following their wedding, David and Jodie enjoyed a honeymoon in Cornwall, spending a week at Land's End. Their relationship trajectory, marked by a 29-year gap between their initial meeting and marriage, stands as a testament to their long-held affection. They have not looked back since reuniting, continuing to build their life together after nearly three decades apart.