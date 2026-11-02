David Morgan Convicted of Murdering Cyclist Richard Smith in Norwich

David Morgan sentenced for killing cyclist Richard Smith after a road rage incident in Norwich. Morgan drove drunk while picking up children, striking Smith following a verbal altercation.

A jury at Norwich Crown Court has concluded that David Morgan, a 40-year-old driver, deliberately struck and killed cyclist Richard Smith during a road rage incident on May 8. The court heard that Morgan, who was driving his white Mercedes with his children in the back seat, swerved into Smith after the cyclist called him a 'd***head' in a heated exchange.

Richard Smith, a 50-year-old father of three and sales manager, was riding home from his job at a fire hose company when the collision occurred on Chartwell Road in Norwich. Smith suffered catastrophic head injuries despite wearing a helmet and was transported to Norwich Hospital, where he passed away three days later on May 11.

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Chronology of Drunk Driving and Collision

The timeline of events revealed that Morgan had consumed approximately four pints of Peroni lager at the Sole and Heel pub in the Rackheath area of Norwich on the afternoon of the incident. CCTV footage captured Morgan entering the pub at 12:30 pm on May 8 wearing a white tracksuit and leaving at approximately 3:00 pm to collect his two children from primary school.

Prosecutor Charles Myatt detailed how Morgan returned to the pub around 3:40 pm, sending a text message to a friend stating he was with his children and asking the friend to meet him there. It was during his journey from this second pub visit toward Norwich at around 5:00 pm that the fatal collision with Smith took place.

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Witness Accounts of Deliberate Swerving

Multiple witnesses provided critical testimony regarding the moments leading up to the crash. A female driver who was traveling on Chartwell Road ten minutes before the collision reported hearing the cyclist shouting at Morgan's vehicle. She described seeing the white Mercedes attempt to overtake her before moving sharply to the left to hit the cyclist.

The witness stated she heard the sound of the impact and watched as Smith was thrown over his handlebars onto the road. Another male witness driving in the opposite direction observed the Mercedes make contact and noted that Morgan was gesturing with an outstretched arm, appearing to shake his fist at the victim.

Prosecution Case and Legal Proceedings

Prosecutors argued that the collision was a deliberate act motivated by the perceived insult from Smith. Myatt told the court that the crown's case relied on the belief that Morgan acted out of anger after Smith had allegedly touched his wing mirror and sworn at him.

When arrested just before 7:00 pm on May 8, Morgan initially claimed he believed his vehicle had been in a collision with a cyclist who had punched his mirror. He later admitted to driving and stated that Smith had hit his mirror and called him a 'd***head' while Morgan was transporting his children.

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Medical Outcome and Sentencing Context

Forensic analysis confirmed that Smith died from traumatic head injuries, specifically fractures to the right side and base of his skull. Medical professionals at Norwich Hospital determined that the injuries were unsurvivable, and Smith passed away at approximately 5:00 pm on May 11.

Police breathalyzer tests indicated that Morgan had 57mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath at the time of his arrest. The court proceedings highlighted the tragic loss of a family man and the legal consequences of dangerous driving under the influence while endangering vulnerable road users.