David Morgan Trial: Pub Dancing Precedes Fatal Norwich Collision

Court hears David Morgan danced at a Norwich pub hours before allegedly killing cyclist Richard Smith. CCTV captures his behavior before the fatal crash on May 8.

David Morgan, a forty-year-old driver, is currently standing trial at Norwich Crown Court for the alleged murder of Richard Smith, a fifty-year-old father of three. The prosecution argues that Morgan deliberately drove his white Mercedes into Mr. Smith on May 8 of this year in Norwich, resulting in the cyclist's death three days later from traumatic head injuries.

Pub Footage Reveals Pre-Crash Behavior

CCTV surveillance from the Sole and Heel pub in the Rackheath area of Norwich has provided jurors with a stark view of Morgan's conduct just hours before the fatal incident. The footage shows Morgan, dressed in a white tracksuit and black gilet, entering the establishment at approximately 12:30 pm on May 8. He proceeded to consume four pints of Peroni lager before leaving around 3:00 pm to collect his two children from primary school.

Also read On patrol with the officers battling Norwich's serial shoplifters

The video captures Morgan engaging animatedly with a barmaid while ordering two pints of beer. At one point, he was seen dancing from side to side and gesturing excitedly as he spoke. He then carried the drinks away from the bar. A separate clip from the pub's car park camera shows his white Mercedes executing a U-turn and speeding away in a wild manner.

Collision Triggered by Alleged Insult

Morgan later returned to the pub with his children, sending a message at 3:40 pm stating he was eight minutes away. The collision occurred when he traveled from this second visit toward Norwich at approximately 5:00 pm. Mr. Smith, a sales manager at a fire safety firm, was cycling home from work when he allegedly touched Morgan's wing mirror. Prosecutors allege Morgan became enraged by this interaction.

Advertisement

Morgan reportedly called Mr. Smith a derogatory name before swerving his vehicle directly into the cyclist. Mr. Smith struck a curb, flew over his handlebars, and suffered severe head injuries despite wearing a helmet. He was rushed to Norwich Hospital but passed away on May 11, three days after the crash.

Arrest Footage and Breath Test Results

Police bodycam footage recorded at approximately 7:00 pm shows Morgan swearing at officers and resisting arrest. He slurred his speech and admitted to drinking, telling police, "Well, yeah, I've had a drink in there." Morgan demanded his handcuffs be loosened and argued with officers, showing little remorse at the time of his detention.

When confronted about the collision, Morgan claimed Mr. Smith had punched his wing mirror and fallen off his bike. He stated he continued driving because his children were in the car. A subsequent breathalyzer test revealed Morgan had 57mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, significantly exceeding the legal limit of 35mg.

Prosecution Case and Legal Proceedings

During the Monday court session, prosecutor Charles Myatt presented the Crown's case that the collision was a deliberate act motivated by a perceived slight. Mr. Myatt testified that Morgan was driving along Chartwell Road when he struck the cyclist. The trial continues as jurors review the evidence regarding Morgan's state of mind and actions leading up to the tragedy.