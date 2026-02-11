David Moyes says Jack Grealish can return to Everton but refuses to comment on disciplinary issue

Everton manager David Moyes has said there is a way back for Jack Grealish at the club, but declined to comment on the disciplinary issue that has kept the winger out and remains unsure when he will be available.

Everton manager David Moyes has confirmed that Jack Grealish can return to the first team, but he declined to comment on the disciplinary issue that has kept the winger out and said he does not yet know when the player will be available again.

Grealish, 31, was left out of Everton's 3-1 Carabao Cup victory over Newcastle United on October 29, a decision made by the club after what is believed to be an unauthorised absence from training. The Toffees faced Newcastle again on Monday in the Premier League, with Grealish absent once more, but this time the club stated it was a fitness issue.

Also read Jack Grealish Left Out of Everton Squad Amid Disciplinary Measures

Everton Beat Newcastle With Grealish Absent

A Thierno Barry goal gave Everton a second win over Newcastle in Grealish's absence, lifting them to seventh in the Premier League table. Speaking to BBC Sport, Moyes said: "He's unavailable at the moment and we will make a decision with the club when we think that availability comes back.

Advertisement

" When asked whether Grealish's unavailability was related to match fitness, Moyes replied: "All I'm giving out is that he is unavailable at the moment. " Pressed on whether the disciplinary issue is now over, the Scot said: "No, I can't comment on that. " But when asked if there was a way back for Grealish at the club, Moyes was clear: "Of course there is, yes.

Moyes Confirms Grealish Path Back To Squad

" Moyes also said he did not yet know whether Grealish would be available when Everton host Coventry City. The manager is working with a small squad and will need the winger to return. Grealish returned to Everton for a second loan spell from Manchester City this season. He has made five Premier League appearances, starting against Ipswich Town, Hull City and Chelsea after two substitute outings before his ongoing absence began.

Overall, he had made only six appearances before falling out of favour. He has not found form this campaign and is yet to register a goal or an assist. Reportedly Everton's highest-paid player, he has not rediscovered the form he showed at the start of last season. Grealish, who played a key role in helping Manchester City win the 2022-23 Treble, will be out of contract at the end of the season.