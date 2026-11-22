Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya was forced off during Saturday's 2-2 draw at Newcastle and will undergo an MRI scan, with Mikel Arteta admitting he does not know the severity of the injury.

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya was taken off during Saturday's 2-2 Premier League draw at Newcastle and will undergo an MRI scan to determine the severity of the injury.

Manager Mikel Arteta said he did not know how the problem occurred or how long his first-choice goalkeeper could be out. When asked about Raya's injury, Arteta said he did not know how severe the issue is. He will get assessed now, and probably he will have an MRI scan tomorrow to see what it is exactly he has done.

Also read Mikel Arteta confirms MRI scan for David Raya after Arsenal goalkeeper suffers injury against Newcastle

Arsenal Lead Table After Newcastle Draw

I do not know how it happened, and what the injury is at the moment, so we will have to wait and see tomorrow. The draw at Newcastle leaves Arsenal six points clear at the top of the table after a lively encounter.

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Raya has been a key figure in Arsenal's rise, having been named in the Fifpro Men's World 11 and narrowly missing out on the Yashin Trophy, awarded to the world's best goalkeeper, which went to Spain team-mate Unai Simon. Behind Raya, Kepa Arrizabalaga still holds the record as the most expensive goalkeeper in football history following his £72m move from Athletic Bilbao to Chelsea.

Arsenal also signed goalkeeper Illan Meslier on a free transfer in the summer, but his only appearance this season came in the embarrassing Carabao Cup defeat by League Two Fleetwood. Former England forward Alan Shearer, a pundit on Saturday's BBC Match of the Day, said Raya is the one player Arsenal cannot afford to lose. He has made such a difference since joining, Shearer said.

Shearer Warns Arsenal Transfer Plans

They have top-class cover in just about every other position but he is the one individual that Mikel Arteta will be thinking we do not want to play without him for an extended period. Shearer added that Arsenal could go into the transfer market in January if needed, but Arteta will be desperately hoping Raya is not out for long.

Raya is reportedly close to agreeing a new deal at the club, which shows his importance to the Gunners with two years remaining on his contract. Former England midfielder Jamie Redknapp said on Sky Sports that Raya is irreplaceable. Kepa is not up to the level of him - I actually think he struggles in the Premier League, Redknapp added. Obviously we have seen in the Carabao Cup last year in the final.

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Redknapp described the potential absence as a massive blow depending on how long David Raya is out, calling him irreplaceable and probably the best goalkeeper in the Premier League, if not one of the best in the world. Arsenal now face an anxious wait for the scan results before learning how long they may be without their goalkeeper.