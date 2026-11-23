Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says David Raya will miss Tuesday's Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund with a shoulder injury, but the problem does not look too serious and will not require surgery.

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya will miss Tuesday's Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund with a shoulder injury. Manager Mikel Arteta said the problem does not look too serious, but more tests are needed.

We need some more tests on Tuesday but it is quite encouraging, Arteta said. He is not fit to face Dortmund but it does not look too serious. Raya is Arsenal's first-choice goalkeeper and has won the Premier League Golden Glove for the last three seasons. His absence is a significant blow for a key European fixture.

Also read Mikel Arteta confirms MRI scan for David Raya after Arsenal goalkeeper suffers injury against Newcastle

Arteta describes Raya's injury pain

Arteta said the incident looked innocuous, but the pain Raya showed immediately made him fear a serious injury. With the pain that he was showing immediately after the action we were all quite worried but it seems to be better than what we expected, Arteta said. When you look at the action it does not seem to be much but the extent of the pain that he had and how he was struggling, it was quite worrying, he added.

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We expected something much worse because he could almost not handle the amount of pain he had in that moment. The first tests have been encouraging. The first tests that we have done have shown something that is much more encouraging, Arteta said. He does not need to have surgery which was the worry as that would rule him out for months so let us see.

Arsenal rely on backup goalkeepers

Arteta was asked whether losing Raya for a long period would be the biggest blow to his team. He said the squad is prepared and highlighted the backup goalkeepers. We have seen what David brings to the team but as well that is why we are very protective with Kepa and Illan, Arteta said.

Everybody needs to be ready because these things unfortunately happen and now we need to show everyone how well we are protected and the good keepers that we have in Kepa and Illan. Kepa Arrizabalaga and Illan Meslier are the other senior goalkeepers. Arteta's comments suggest he trusts them to cover while Raya recovers. Arsenal are expected to provide further updates after the additional tests on Tuesday.

The club has not set a timeline for Raya's return. The injury occurred in the buildup to the Dortmund match. Arteta said the pain was severe in the moment, but early checks ruled out surgery, which would have sidelined Raya for months. Raya's form has been important for Arsenal.

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Squad depth tested without Raya

His Golden Glove wins reflect his consistency in the Premier League, and his absence will be felt in the Champions League. Arteta stressed the need for squad depth. He said the team must show it is well protected and that the other keepers are ready to step in. Arsenal will face Dortmund without their first-choice keeper.

The manager remains hopeful the injury is not long term, pending more tests.