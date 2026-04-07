David Schwimmer Slams Kanye West as 'Hate-Mongering Bigot' in Wireless Festival Row

Actor David Schwimmer criticized Kanye West for his history of antisemitic comments and actions, and condemned the Wireless Festival for featuring the artist. Schwimmer praised companies that pulled their sponsorships, emphasizing the need for accountability and a rejection of hate speech. He called for concrete actions to prove West's sincerity, rather than mere words.

Actor David Schwimmer has strongly condemned Kanye West , labeling him as one of the most recognizable hate-mongering bigots globally, and entered the debate surrounding West's scheduled performance at the Wireless Festival . The Friends star, known for his Jewish background, applauded companies such as Pepsi, PayPal, and Diageo for withdrawing their sponsorships from the festival, a decision made in response to West's history of antisemitic remarks.

Schwimmer's comments, shared on Instagram, came shortly before West himself released an updated version of his apology letter, initially published in January. Schwimmer's statement was a lengthy critique of West, citing specific instances of hateful rhetoric and actions that the actor believes warrant serious scrutiny. Schwimmer's post opened with a stark visual of the words: 'I'm sorry, not sorry, I'm sorry, I'm a Nazi', setting the tone for his condemnation. \In his Instagram post, Schwimmer highlighted West's past transgressions, referencing the rapper's 2025 song 'Heil Hitler' which was banned from streaming services, and the sale of Swastika-emblazoned t-shirts. Schwimmer explicitly called out West for 'claiming he was a Nazi and threatened to kill Jews'. He argued that despite a paid advertisement apology in the Wall Street Journal in January, West's actions have not reflected any genuine remorse or change of heart. Schwimmer further questioned the sincerity of West's apology, pointing out that past apologies had been retracted and replaced with renewed expressions of antisemitism. He criticized the artist's attempts at a comeback, highlighting performances at venues like SoFi Stadium supported by fellow artists who, according to Schwimmer, have failed to publicly denounce West's past hateful remarks. Schwimmer also discussed Kanye's apology letter, titled 'To Those I've Hurt'. Schwimmer argued that a mere apology letter is insufficient, emphasizing the need for concrete actions to rebuild trust within the Jewish community and with fans impacted by the rhetoric. He urged Wireless and Festival Republic to reconsider platforming West, emphasizing the importance of ethical responsibility. Schwimmer expressed hope that other sponsors like Budweiser, Beat Box Beverages, Drip water and Big Green Coach would reach the same conclusion. \Schwimmer's statement addressed the significant damage caused by West's words and actions over the past few years, accusing him of fueling worldwide hatred and inspiring violence against Jews. He asserted that West's erratic behavior has eroded trust, particularly within the Jewish community, making any apology seem inauthentic. Schwimmer insisted that West must demonstrate a commitment to rebuilding trust through concrete actions, not just words, before being granted a platform to perform. He argued that platforming West would be tacitly complicit in actions that are inherently wrong, unethical, and immoral. His criticism of the Wireless Festival's decision to feature West highlights a broader concern regarding accountability, the spread of hate speech, and the responsibility of the entertainment industry. Following his original note, David appealed to West to provide actual measures to prove his rehabilitation. David insisted that the story is not about him, but about the lack of credibility of Kanye West. The actor also offered to meet with members of the Jewish community in the UK to listen and learn





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

David Schwimmer Kanye West Antisemitism Wireless Festival Hate Speech Music Controversy

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Wireless Festival Defends Kanye West Booking Amidst Antisemitism ControversyMelvin Benn, the director of Wireless Festival, defends Kanye West's headlining role despite intense criticism due to the rapper's antisemitic remarks. Sponsors have pulled out, and government officials are considering blocking West's entry into the UK.

Read more »

Kanye West has ‘legal right to perform’ in UK, says Wireless Festival promoterIt's understood that West's permission to enter the UK is being reviewed by ministers

Read more »

Wireless Festival boss defends decision over Kanye West appearanceIts managing director calls the rapper's past comments 'abhorrent' but asks people to 'offer some forgiveness'.

Read more »

Kanye West responds to calls for festival ban - as he offers to meet UK Jewish communityKanye West, the rapper whose antisemitic comments have led to calls to ban an upcoming UK festival appearance, is offering to meet the British Jewish community.

Read more »

Kanye West responds to Wireless antisemitism backlash with new apologyKanye West has apologised after being defended as Wireless headliner over the rapper's antisemitic comments.

Read more »

Kanye West Faces UK Ban Amidst Anti-Semitism Controversy and Wireless Festival HeadliningKanye West's planned performance at London's Wireless Festival is under scrutiny due to his history of anti-Semitic remarks. Government officials and community leaders are debating whether he should be allowed to enter the UK, leading to sponsor withdrawals and a potential ban.

Read more »