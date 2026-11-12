David Slater Urges MAID Expansion for Mental Illness After Wife Diane McDowell's Suicide

Widower David Slater advocates for including severe mental illness in Medical Assistance in Dying laws following the October 25 suicide of his wife, Diane McDowell.

Canadian widower David Slater is calling on the federal government to expand Medical Assistance in Dying to include individuals suffering from severe mental illnesses, following the tragic suicide of his wife, Diane McDowell. McDowell took her own life on October 25 after decades of battling severe depression. At seventy-one years old, she was not eligible for assisted dying because current Canadian legislation excludes mental illness from the approved list of medical conditions.

Slater Advocates For Mental Health MAID Eligibility

David Slater stated that his wife explicitly expressed a desire for assisted dying as her condition deteriorated, even though she was legally barred from accessing it. He recalled a conversation approximately six weeks before her death, where McDowell told him she did not want to die, but she could no longer bear to live with her suffering. Slater affirmed that he fully supported her decision and would have assisted her in ending her life with dignity if the law permitted it.

Also read Jonathan Ross's disturbing joke about David Walliams has resurfaced amid those 'grooming' allegations

The bereaved husband emphasized that the lack of legal options prevented them from having a meaningful conversation about her end-of-life wishes. He expressed deep regret that he could not discuss these matters with her on her deathbed, a moment he described as fundamentally wrong. Despite the tragedy, Slater maintained that assisted dying would have allowed McDowell to depart with the same dignity she exhibited throughout her life.

Government Defends MAID Expansion Delay

Canadian officials have previously planned to expand Medical Assistance in Dying to cover severe mental health disorders, but legislation introduced in October effectively halted this progression. Justice Minister Sean Fraser, who spearheaded the bill to pause the expansion, stated that the recent obituary of Diane McDowell deeply moved him. He acknowledged the profound struggle faced by those living with mental illnesses that have deadly consequences.

Advertisement

Fraser explained that his decision was influenced by testimonies from medical personnel and individuals whose lives were saved when assisted dying was not an option for them. He noted that physicians often find it extremely difficult to predict with certainty whether a patient's life might improve with continued treatment. The Justice Minister also revealed that he had recently lost a close childhood friend, who had struggled with mental illness for over twenty years, to suicide.

The government's stance highlights the complex ethical and medical debates surrounding assisted dying for mental health conditions. Officials are balancing the desire to preserve life with the need to provide compassionate options for those who see no path forward. This legislative pause ensures that more time is allocated for careful consideration of the safeguards and clinical guidelines required for such a significant expansion of the law.

Community Impact And Upcoming Legislative Votes

Parliament member Robert Oliphant, who has lived next door to David Slater for sixteen years, attended the funeral of Diane McDowell and described the situation as deeply personal. Oliphant is currently preparing for a crucial vote on whether to include dementia patients and other conditions in the assisted dying framework. The loss of McDowell has intensified the urgency and emotional weight of this upcoming legislative decision.

Oliphant suggested that the death of an innocent person might be necessary to spark a renewed commitment to helping others avoid similar tragedies. He indicated that the community is now focused on ensuring that systems are in place to prevent future suicides among those suffering from untreated or untreatable mental health conditions. The interplay between personal loss and public policy continues to shape the national conversation on end-of-life care.

Advertisement

Diane McDowell had previously sought help through multiple medical channels, including two hospitalizations and an outpatient program at the Homewood Health Centre. She spent a month at Toronto General Hospital and later three months under intense supervision in an attempt to manage her depression. Despite these efforts, her condition continued to worsen, leading her to consider traveling to Switzerland for an end-of-life program.

Slater recalled the painful reality of watching his wife suffer through severe anxiety attacks, sometimes waking him in the middle of the night. He realized eventually that her illness was fatal and that there were no remaining medical options to explore. The couple, who had no children and enjoyed traveling, shared dreams of visiting Paris for coffee and ice cream. Instead of those final journeys, their legacy now centers on the legal and moral questions surrounding assisted dying for mental health.