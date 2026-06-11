David Sullivan Accused of Preying on Women for Sex, Denies Allegations

West Ham's billionaire co-owner David Sullivan has been accused of preying on a string of women, some in their teens, during his time as a newspaper boss. Seven women gave detailed accounts of sexually exploitative and predatory behavior they claimed to have experienced with Sullivan as young models seeking work on his newspapers. Sullivan denies the allegations.

Police have been given new information on West Ham 's billionaire co-owner David Sullivan , after he was accused of preying on a string of women, some in their teens, during his time as a newspaper boss.

Seven women gave detailed accounts on Monday of sexually exploitative and predatory behavior they claimed to have experienced with Sullivan as young models seeking work on his newspapers. On Wednesday evening, Essex Police said in an update that there had been 'some contact and enquiries into those are now under way' following the accusations.

The allegations, dating back to the 1980s, were broadcast in a joint BBC and Times Panorama investigation, which claimed Sullivan had pressured seven women for sex or oral sex during business meetings by suggesting it would help their careers. Sullivan denies the allegations.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy is also understood to have held urgent 'fact-finding' meetings on Wednesday with the Football Association and West Ham, after it was revealed that Sullivan was banned from contacting the women's and youth teams over safeguarding concerns. The Cardiff-born billionaire has been under the restrictions since 2023, when a historic allegation about his conduct was raised with the FA.

Until now, the restrictions had been private and Sullivan was recently spotted attending the men's first team matches with his fiancée, Ampika Pickston. West Ham co-owner David Sullivan was accused of abusing a number of women and preying on them for sex, but denied the allegations. Sacha Wall is the only alleged victim who wanted to be named in the BBC Panorama investigation. She claims Sullivan tried to have sex with her in exchange for help with her career.

In a statement on Wednesday, Sullivan said he had never met any academy or women's team players '1-2-1' during his 16 years at West Ham, adding that the complaint 'had nothing to do about my time in football and it never happened'. Sullivan described it as a 'meaningless restriction' since 'it didn't impact on work in any way'.

Ms Nandy called for a 'full and urgent explanation' of how the 'incredibly serious allegations' about the West Ham co-owner had been dealt with, the BBC reported. An investigation by the Times and the BBC also stated that eight women, including one who was part of their investigation, have gone to the police with disclosures about Sullivan's conduct. No charges have been brought about.

Sullivan was joint chairman at West Ham for 16 years, but resigned from the position on Saturday. In his resignation statement, Sullivan said: 'I have recently become aware that factually incorrect and entirely false, decades-old allegations concerning my personal life are due to be broadcast and published. The false allegations levelled against me have been sensationalised by the media.

After a lifetime spent building businesses in the adult industry in which I have met thousands of women, it is sadly inevitable that a small number of improper conduct claims are being made against me. I categorically deny these claims. I am a private man, and those who personally and professionally know the real David Sullivan, not the caricature invented by the tabloids, know exactly who I am and what I stand for.

I am absolutely not the person the media has decided to paint me as. I have not been provided with any proper explanation as to how these individuals or their claims were independently verified or assessed for credibility prior to publication. I believe that the entire process has been fundamentally unfair and completely lacking in any due impartiality. I will be suing the BBC for libel, along with any other media outlet that repeats any libelous allegations





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David Sullivan West Ham Sexual Harassment Allegations BBC Panorama Times Panorama Essex Police Lisa Nandy Football Association West Ham United FC David Sullivan's Mansion Sacha Wall Sexual Encounter Modelling Work Adult Industry Private Man Allegations Against Sullivan BBC Libel Media Outlet Libel

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