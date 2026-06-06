David Sullivan Resigns from West Ham United Over Allegations

West Ham United chairman David Sullivan has resigned after 16 years, citing imminent false and historic personal allegations. He denies the claims and plans to sue the BBC for libel, emphasising his decision was to avoid club distraction during a rebuilding phase.

David Sullivan has resigned as West Ham United chairman and director with immediate effect, concluding a 16-year tenure at the club's helm. His departure follows his assertion that historically rooted, personally focused allegations about his private life were about to be broadcast and published, which he characterised as wholly false and sensationalised by the media.

Sullivan, a billionaire publisher and long-time football executive, stated that his resignation was necessitated by a desire to prevent these personal matters from becoming a distraction during a crucial period of rebuilding for the club. In a strongly worded statement, he categorically denied the claims, criticised the media's portrayal, and declared his intention to pursue libel actions against the BBC and any other outlets repeating the allegations.

He was clear that the allegations did not involve his professional conduct or any activities related to West Ham United. West Ham United subsequently confirmed Sullivan's resignation from his positions as joint-chairman and director, as well as from the boards of WH Holding Limited and West Ham United Football Club. The club noted that it understood the historic allegations were unrelated to its operations or to any other individuals within the organisation.

With Sullivan's exit, interim CEO Karim Virani will now manage the club's daily affairs. This leadership change compounds an already turbulent phase for the east London club, which earlier in the year saw the departure of vice-chairman Karren Brady. The focus is now squarely on the club's future governance structure and its ongoing efforts to rebuild both the squad and its overall strategic direction.

Sullivan's statement underscored his profound emotional attachment to West Ham, describing the decision as painful but made out of love, respect, and responsibility toward the club and its supporters. He stressed the need for absolute unity and focus moving forward, particularly amid the current challenging and important time for the team.

His resignation marks the end of a significant era in West Ham's modern history, during which he was instrumental in the club's relocation to the London Stadium and its subsequent consolidation in the Premier League. The circumstances of his exit, driven by unsubstantiated personal allegations, cast a long shadow over his legacy and introduce a new element of uncertainty into the club's leadership as it pursues its ambitious objectives both on and off the pitch





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David Sullivan West Ham United Resignation Allegations Libel BBC Karren Brady Karim Virani Premier League

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