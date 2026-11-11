David Walliams 2009 Natalie Imbruglia Comment Contrasts With Recent Sexual Misconduct Allegations

David Walliams' 2009 jokes about Natalie Imbruglia resurface amid serious sexual assault allegations and his High Court anonymity bid. The comedian previously denied inappropriate conduct.

David Walliams once joked on Alan Carr's Chatty Man in 2009 that singer Natalie Imbruglia had refused to marry him and had called him a 'vile sexual predator'. The bizarre comment about himself, made on an episode of the primetime Channel 4 chat show which aired on July 5, 2009, was in response to Alan Carr asking about his reportedly prolific dating life. David, 55, spoke of his crush on Australian singer Natalie Imbruglia, 51, after Alan commented on the pair smiling together for a photo at a recent celebrity event.

2009 Chat Show Banter With Imbruglia

Alan, 50, asked the comedian: 'Natalie Imbruglia, she was with us, why don't you marry her and make an honest woman of her? She was adorable, you'd make such a lovely couple.' David replied: 'Well it's very kind of you to say that, but she, erm, isn't really into marrying me.' He continued: 'And the phrase I think she used is:"You're a vile sexual predator" - something like that!'

Also read David Walliams: From Britain’s Got Talent to sexual misconduct allegations

David Walliams replied when asked about his relationship to singer Natalie Imbruglia: 'She, erm, isn't really into marrying me. And the phrase I think she used is:"You're a vile sexual predator" - something like that!' The comedian made the comments during an appearance on Alan Carr's chat show Chatty Man in 2009. Walliams met the Australian singer in 2009 and later admitted he had a 'huge crush' on her, but that she friendzoned him.

Dating History And Alan Carr Interrogation

(Pictured together at Sir Elton John's 60th birthday party in East London in March 2007) David then laughed, before adding: 'No, we're just really good friends, it's really important to have some good female friends, but she's lovely. I mean I'd marry her if she wanted to but she doesn't want to.' This week, Walliams was unmasked as the celebrity who tried to get a court injunction to prevent media reporting sexual misconduct claims against him, telling the High Court he would kill himself if his identity were revealed.

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The Little Britain star and former Britain's Got Talent judge is accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl and preying on multiple teenagers. He is also alleged to have had an inappropriate sexual relationship with an intern at publisher HarperCollins and pursued another employee - before he was dropped for 'inappropriate behaviour towards young women'. He admitted having had a consensual sexual relationship with the intern, but strongly denied allegations of grooming, sexual assault, or abusing his celebrity status.

High Court Anonymity And Serious Allegations

In the 2009 episode of Chatty Man, comedian and host Alan Carr also asked Walliams about his dating history. The children's author is also alleged to have had an inappropriate sexual relationship with an intern at publisher HarperCollins and pursued another employee - before he was dropped last year for 'inappropriate behaviour towards young women'. Walliams said of Imbruglia (pictured together in London in February 2006): 'I mean I'd marry her if she wanted to but she doesn't want to.'

Alan asked: 'You always seem to be in the paper with different women. How do you pick them up?' Walliams replied: 'I just meet them out. I just like spending time with them, I like to take them out for dinner, go shopping, that kind of thing.' Alan continued: 'Because you're a bit like an illegal taxi driver. You lure them into a false sense of security and then you pounce.'

Comedian Defends Friendships With Women

Walliams smiled and calmly replied: 'Well, a lot of these ladies are just friends of mine and, as you can see that night, it was just great, we're just really good friends.' But Alan pressed on: 'You were like a social butterfly!' At that point, Walliams stared calmly back and retaliated to Alan about his presence at the celebrity event: 'Well you were as well, you were very, very popular.'

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Alan then asked Walliams to confirm the rumours as to who he had been romantically linked to, saying: 'Now I know you're too gentlemanly to talk about what you do with your lady friends but can you just cough to confirm if anything has happened with the following, because you've all been linked with these people, yes? 'Geri Halliwell?' Walliams said: 'Someone else coughed.' Alan continued: 'Lisa Snowdon? Walliams said: 'What have I got to do, cough if (yes)?' *coughs* Alan then asked: 'Abi Titmuss?' Walliams: *coughs* Alan: 'Kate Moss?' Walliams: *very quietly coughs* Alan: 'Jean-Claude Van Damme?' Walliams: *loudly coughs* Alan: 'Oh, you dirty b******!'

Final Segment And Lingerie Reveal

The end of the episode sees Walliams try on women's clothes with Alan, the pair undressing on stage to reveal women's lingerie beneath their suits. Alan proposed to Walliams: 'Now my aunt died recently and I found a bunch of her clothes and I knew you were coming round and I thought you might like to have a finger through them and see if there's anything you like.' Walliams replied: 'I'd love to have a finger..