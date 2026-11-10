David Walliams Accused of Sexual Assault by Women Who Say He Groomed Them

Comedian David Walliams denies that any of the alleged activity was non-consensual, after women accused him of grooming them as teenage girls and HarperCollins dropped him.

Comedian and author David Walliams is facing a number of allegations of sexual assault and inappropriate sexual contact from women who say he groomed them when they were teenage girls. Walliams denies all of the allegations. The claims come years after he appeared on the BBC radio show Desert Island Discs in 2009, when he spoke openly about his fear of being alone. He is one of the best-known British entertainers of his generation, and his career spans sketch comedy, television and children's publishing.

The latest allegations have been reported at a time when Walliams has already lost a major professional partner. His publisher HarperCollins dropped him in December amid allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards some of its female employees. According to the reporting, Walliams accepts much of the current allegations concerning his relationships with young women, but he denies that any of the activity was non-consensual.

Also read Inside Matt Lucas and David Walliams' complicated friendship - as Walliams denies sexual misconduct allegations

Walliams Accepts Parts of the Claims but Denies Non-Consent

The central dispute is whether the relationships described by the women were consensual. The women say that Walliams groomed them as teenagers. Walliams has accepted that he pursued romantic relationships with starstruck young women, some of whom were still in their teens. He has also acknowledged inviting them to see him at work on Britain's Got Talent, on comedy tours and even in the intimacy of his own home.

Walliams has been open for many years about his mental health. He was diagnosed as bipolar after finding fame, and he has spoken with unsparing honesty about the deep unhappiness that has blighted his life. Reporting on his past has noted that this torment has left him apparently unable to sustain a relationship. Instead, he has had a series of passionate crushes on unattainable female friends, which have apparently included TV presenter Lisa Snowdon, actress Kate Beckinsale and singer Natalie Imbruglia. Those reported crushes are not allegations of misconduct, and no claims about them are made in the source material.

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Early Life in Banstead Shaped Walliams's Public Persona

Walliams was raised in suburban Banstead, Surrey, and his public career began with early fame on the sketch show Little Britain alongside Matt Lucas. He later moved into mainstream success on Britain's Got Talent, which was then ITV's biggest Saturday night show. He is also one of the most successful children's authors in the world, having sold more than 60 million copies of his books.

Walliams was born in London on August 20, 1971, as David Williams, the youngest child of Kathleen and Peter Williams. He later changed his surname for Equity purposes, because there was already an actor named David Williams. His father Peter worked as an engineer for London Transport, while his mother Kathleen was a lab assistant at a school. For many years she was also a Brown Owl, an adult leader for the local Brownies, a branch of Girlguiding.

In his 2012 autobiography Camp David, Walliams described his father as a remote figure who did not listen when Little Britain was first broadcast on the radio and did not praise it when it became a success on television. He wrote that he never felt good enough to be his son. When Peter Williams died in 2007, the wreath from David bore the message that all he ever wanted was to make his father proud. His mother overcompensated for that remoteness by showering David and his sister Julie with love and attention.

Walliams Describes Childhood Experiences and Teenage Years

Walliams has described his childhood experiences in his own words, and those accounts form part of the public record about his early life. He has said that the time he was happiest was just before he started school, when he and his mother would sit in the kitchen eating mince and mash for lunch while listening to Jimmy Young's show on BBC Radio 2. He enjoyed attending Cubs, a section of the Scouts, where he had his first sexual experience at the age of ten, when one of the boys invited him into his tent.

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He has also described his time with the Sea Scouts, a group run by an ex-merchant seaman. Walliams recalled that most of the games played in the hall involved the leader chasing and spanking the boys. He said that what happened at the Sea Scouts was not sexual abuse as such, and that it all felt more innocent than that, but that it was still very strange. He described a sustained attraction to one boy, and said the experience of sex at that time could be summed up in one word, which he gave as shame.

At primary school, Walliams has said he was called gay most days in the playground. He said the name-calling, although cruel, was understandable because he was inescapably effeminate. He said the way he ran, threw a ball, talked and flicked his hair was just like a girl. Walliams was cast in a school play as England's 17th-century Queen Henrietta Maria, wearing a wig and a dress.

Denials, Industry Fallout and What Remains Unresolved

The allegations against Walliams have reached a point where his professional relationships are under strain, but the source material does not report any criminal charges or court outcomes. Walliams denies the allegations of sexual assault and inappropriate sexual contact in full, while accepting parts of the account of his relationships with young women. The distinction between what he accepts and what he disputes is central to how the claims will be assessed by the public and by any institutions that review them.

For readers and consumers, the immediate impact is on the books and broadcasts associated with his name. HarperCollins ended its publishing relationship with him in December, which affects the availability of his children's books through that house. The allegations also bear on how audiences view his earlier work on Little Britain, Britain's Got Talent and his radio appearances. Any further developments, including formal responses from the women who made the claims or statements from other parties, have not been detailed in the source material, so the account above reflects only what has been reported so far.