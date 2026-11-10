David Walliams Accused of Sexual Misconduct at HarperCollins, Denies Wrongdoing

An ITV News and Guardian investigation alleges David Walliams abused his power at HarperCollins, while the comedian denies all wrongdoing and says he is not a sexual predator.

David Walliams, the comedian and author best known for Little Britain and Britain's Got Talent, is accused of sexual misconduct in an investigation published by ITV News and the Guardian. The reports allege that Walliams had an inappropriate sexual relationship with an intern at the publisher HarperCollins and pursued another employee, before HarperCollins dropped him for what it reportedly described as inappropriate behaviour towards young women. Walliams denies sexually harassing anyone at HarperCollins or behaving inappropriately in the workplace.

The allegations also include claims that Walliams sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl and preyed on multiple teenagers. Walliams has not been convicted of any offence, and the claims described in the reporting remain allegations. He has told the High Court that he would kill himself if his identity were revealed.

Also read David Walliams named as ‘famous man’ accused of sexual misconduct

How the Alleged Workplace Relationships Unfolded at HarperCollins

According to the reporting, Walliams admits having a consensual sexual relationship with an intern at HarperCollins. In 2017, the young woman, who had met the author at a publishing event, was asked to go to Walliams' house on her own to collect a manuscript. The intern later told colleagues that, although the relationship had been consensual, she felt it was an 'abuse of power'.

A former employee said it was common practice at the time to send editorial assistants, or even interns, to authors' homes to collect manuscripts. The same former employee claimed that, amid growing unease at the publisher about Walliams' conduct, girls had stopped being sent to his house on their own.

Advertisement

One employee, referred to as Katie, worked at HarperCollins in 2015. Katie said a young employee showed her a series of emails she had received from Walliams. Katie said the young employee was in her early 20s and was not pleased by the messages. Katie told the investigators that she shared the emails with two different departments.

Stakeholder Responses and Competing Accounts

Katie said she told her line manager and that the matter was also raised with HR. In her account, nothing ever happened because Walliams was responsible for HarperCollins hitting its targets every year. Those claims have not been independently verified by the publisher, which declined to comment on employee matters.

HarperCollins initiated an inquiry into Walliams in late 2023, and the inquiry concluded in 2024. Walliams was then dropped by HarperCollins in December 2025. In a September statement, HarperCollins said it would no longer publish his books. In its response to the ITV News and Guardian investigation, HarperCollins UK said it had previously terminated its publishing relationship with Walliams. The company added that it takes the safety of its people incredibly seriously and, to respect the privacy of individuals, does not comment on employee matters.

Walliams has rejected the central allegations. In a statement to ITV News and the Guardian, he said that looking back, he realised he had behaved thoughtlessly towards some people he had casual sexual relationships with, and that he regretted not always taking their feelings properly into account. He added that a power imbalance is inevitable when one party is famous, but that abusing that power was something he never did. He said he is not a sexual predator and has not broken the law.

Advertisement

Walliams is accused by Jade, a named accuser whose name was published by ITV News and the Guardian, of sexually assaulting her when she was 15 after he contacted her online. Jade alleges they met in Soho before Walliams drove her to his home in his Aston Martin, to the Supernova Heights mansion once owned by Oasis star Noel Gallagher. Walliams, who was 36 at the time, denies any wrongdoing.

Political Reaction and Impact on Publishing and Broadcasting

Downing Street said allegations of sexual misconduct made by multiple women were deeply troubling, and the Government said it was concerned about the use of injunctions. Labour has suspended Walliams as a party member, it later emerged. The reports came 24 hours after Russell Brand was jailed for ten-and-a-half years for rape.

For HarperCollins, the case raises questions about how junior staff and interns were sent to authors' homes and how complaints were handled internally. For readers, the decision to stop publishing Walliams' books removes his titles from the publisher's list, while the allegations he denies continue to be reported by ITV News and the Guardian. Any further steps, including any legal proceedings, have not been set out in the source material.