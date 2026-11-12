David Walliams Allegations: Sean Lock's 2009 Joke and Lucy Beaumont's Warning

New details emerge on David Walliams sexual abuse allegations. Lucy Beaumont reveals she warned The Guardian about his conduct, while Sean Lock's 2009 comment resurfaces amid ITV News investigation.

A video clip of David Walliams making a controversial joke about sharing his bed with 13-year-old boys is circulating on social media again. The footage originates from a 2009 episode of Channel 4's 8 Out of 10 Cats, recorded shortly after the death of Michael Jackson. This resurgence occurs as a three-year joint investigation by ITV News and The Guardian uncovers serious allegations dating back to 2003 against the 55-year-old comedian.

The 2009 Segment Context and Walliams Statement

In the viral clip, Walliams frantically waves his arm to get host Jimmy Carr's attention. He asks the studio audience and viewers if they have heard that Michael Jackson is dead. Walliams notes that people are talking about it because Jackson is a controversial figure. He then delivers the remark that has drawn renewed scrutiny: 'If it is wrong to share your bed with 13-year-old boys then lock me up and throw away the key.' Fellow comedian Sean Lock, who sat beside Walliams during the taping, appeared completely unimpressed. He stared blankly into the distance, seemingly reacting to the weight of the comment in the wake of Jackson's passing.

Also read David Walliams Identified as Celebrity in Sex Abuse Injunction Battle

ITV News and The Guardian Joint Investigation Findings

The current media attention stems from a comprehensive report released on Tuesday by ITV News and The Guardian. The investigation spans three years and details a series of allegations against David Walliams. Some accusers were as young as 15 when the alleged incidents occurred. Walliams has denied all allegations of sexual assault and predatory behavior. The report suggests he used his status to exploit teenage girls, with some accounts describing him as abusing his position to prey on minors. These findings have reignited debates about accountability in the British television industry.

Lucy Beaumont Reveals Whistleblower Status

Comedian Lucy Beaumont has come forward to state that she is among the people who spoke to The Guardian about Walliams. The 43-year-old actress explained that she raised concerns about him after being told he was hosting teenage girls in his dressing room during a TV show. Beaumont stated she was worried about whether he had behaved inappropriately with these young females. She appeared on Sky News' The Cathy Newman Show yesterday to discuss her actions. She emphasized that she wants to protect young women in the television industry from similar situations.

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Beaumont Details Private Concerns and Industry Failures

Beaumont shared a specific incident involving a young person who had just started their first job on television. This individual worked on a show hosted by Walliams before moving to a project with Beaumont. The young worker confided in her, expressing deep worry about Walliams' conduct. Beaumont noted that the worker mentioned having to take young girls, definitely over 16, to Walliams's dressing room because he felt they were vulnerable. She described the young person as being in a really bad way and tried to offer support, but the woman declined her help. Beaumont admitted she did not know if the allegations were true but acted on her concerns.

Sean Lock Legacy and Call for Safeguarding Reform

Sean Lock, who died in 2021, has been praised for standing up to both David Walliams and Russell Brand. His reaction in the 2009 clip is now viewed in the context of growing questions about how much the British TV establishment knew of their alleged conduct in the early 2000s. Lucy Beaumont argued that there is no proper duty of care in the television sector. She stated that there are no social services to deal with these issues and that things slip through the net. She believes high-profile people stay silent because they fear losing work or being seen as trouble causers. Beaumont concluded that more intervention and better procedures are urgently needed.