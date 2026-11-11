David Walliams' Alleged Dressing‑Room Visits With Teenagers Spark New Allegations

Former BGT judge David Walliams faces fresh accusations of inviting 16‑17‑year‑olds into his dressing room without adult supervision, prompting calls for a comprehensive investigation.

Former Britain's Got Talent judge David Walliams is under renewed scrutiny after a teenage fan posted photos allegedly taken inside Walliams' dressing room when the 44‑year‑old comedian was hosting the show. The post, which surfaced on social media, features pictures of the fan and three other young girls taking selfies with Walliams in the backstage area, along with captions questioning the propriety of the encounter.

Core Details of the Alleged Meeting

The teenage fan claims she was personally invited to BGT between 2015 and 2017, an era when Walliams was still an active judge. According to her post, Walliams contacted her via private messages and coordinated with his personal assistant to send her tickets. The fan, then 17 years old, describes herself and the others as having no adult chaperone present, citing that only the PA would occasionally bring refreshments. The photos include a card signed 'David X' featuring a portrait of Walliams with his son, and a screenshot of Walliams backstage with the caption 'You are my number one!!! Me backstage'.

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Walliams has previously denied the claim that he hosted unaccompanied young girls in his dressing room. His legal team states that conversations with the fan occurred with a PA present, contradicting the fan's account. There is no clear evidence to confirm the exact timing of the event, but the fan points to the period of Walliams' divorce from supermodel Lara Stone as the context in which they met. She also claims to have had Walliams' personal number and that they texted extensively during this time.

Stakeholder Positions and Responses

Abby Tomlinson, a 17‑year‑old fan at the time and an activist who later joined the Labour Party, also speaks to similar experiences. She testified that she received private messages from Walliams in 2015 and took a 13‑year‑old friend as a plus one. According to Tomlinson, the two of them, along with two other teenage girls, were escorted backstage to Walliams' dressing room where the door was closed and they were alone with him. Tomlinson asserts that the event was unauthenticated by any adult representative, thereby corroborating the teenage fan's claims.

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While Walliams' lawyers dispute Tomlinson's narrative, insisting that the PA was present, the fan maintains that the setup was "absolutely the case, the door was shut and we were alone with him." Both accounts hint at the possibility of multiple episodes where Walliams engaged with unaccompanied minors in a private setting.

Impact, Public Reaction, and Future Steps

The resurfacing allegations have reignited public concern over the safety of teenagers in backstage environments and the adequacy of oversight on talent shows. Critics argue that the lack of an adult supervisor could constitute a breach of industry standards and potentially expose minors to inappropriate interactions. BGT has not yet issued a formal statement regarding the new claims, although it has previously conducted an investigation following earlier accusations of inappropriate conduct. The show's producers are reportedly reviewing backstage protocols to ensure future compliance with safeguarding policies.

For audiences, the episode adds a new chapter to the ongoing discourse surrounding the conduct of public figures towards minors. While no legal action has yet been announced against Walliams, the Guardian and ITV investigations may be revisited in light of these fresh testimonies. Walliams' legal representation vows to continue monitoring the situation, indicating that any forthcoming findings could prompt further legal or regulatory scrutiny.