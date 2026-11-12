David Walliams Books Removed From Schools Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Schools and councils across the UK are removing David Walliams books from libraries and displays due to serious allegations of sexual misconduct and grooming, despite his denials.

Several educational institutions and public libraries across the United Kingdom have initiated the removal of books written by David Walliams from their collections and shelves. This widespread action follows the publication of serious allegations regarding sexual misconduct and the alleged grooming of teenage girls by the best-selling author and comedian. The decision by head teachers and local councils reflects the complex ethical and operational challenges faced by educational leaders in the wake of these claims.

Core Mechanism of Library Removal

Pepe Di'Iasio, the general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, confirmed that head teachers are actively making difficult decisions about whether these titles should remain accessible to students. He reported that numerous members of his association have already taken the initiative to take Walliams' books off their shelves entirely. Di'Iasio emphasized that the current landscape is fragmented, with different schools making inconsistent choices based on individual discretion rather than standardized protocol. To address this, he urged the government to provide national guidance to ensure uniformity and prevent confusion among school administrators who are currently navigating this volatile situation without clear federal or national directives.

Also read David Walliams Books Removed From UK Schools Over Abuse Allegations

Stakeholder Positions and Conflicting Views

Stakeholders within the educational sector hold diverging views on how best to handle the presence of the author's work. Darren Morgan, the headteacher of Kings Road Primary School in Manchester, stated that he removed the publications because the allegations make it too difficult to keep them on the shelves, despite their historical utility in promoting literacy. Conversely, Steve Chalke, the head of Oasis Academies which operates more than fifty schools, argued that removing the books is essential because it is impossible to shield children from the news. Chalke explained that seeing the author's name or photograph in a school library can be traumatic for students who have heard the current stories in the media. In contrast, author Chloe Combi believes that banning the books is inappropriate. She told BBC Radio 5 Live that such actions could sweep important conversations under the carpet, suggesting that open dialogue between parents and children is a more effective approach to addressing the allegations.

Advertisement

Real-World Impact on Publishers and Retailers

The repercussions of the allegations extend far beyond the school gates into the broader publishing and retail industries. Major retailers including Waterstones, TG Jones, and The Works have announced they will no longer sell Walliams' books. His publisher, HarperCollins, had already severed ties with the author in September following the initial wave of reports. Public libraries managed by local councils have also taken varied approaches to this crisis. Kent County Council stated it has no plans to remove the titles, asserting that books should remain available unless their content is unlawful. However, Telford and Wrekin Council removed all of his books and audiobooks from their catalogues following recent media coverage. Surrey County Council noted that while demand had fallen significantly, the titles are not illegal and remain available for borrowing. A spokesperson for Camden Council emphasized their commitment to safety and challenging harmful attitudes, stating that removing the books from display was the most appropriate action.

Allegations and Author Response Timeline

The controversy intensified on Tuesday when ITV News and the Guardian published detailed reports alleging that David Walliams has been accused of sexual misconduct by several women. Some of these accusers claimed the author groomed them when they were teenagers. In response to these serious accusations, Walliams issued a letter to journalists which was published by the newspapers. In this statement, he explicitly denied being a sexual predator and asserted that he had not broken any laws. The Librarians' body CILIP acknowledged that dealing with challenges to books in this context is an extremely complex and stressful situation for library staff. While some entities like Kent County Council maintain that collections should be reviewed based on demand and relevance rather than blanket bans, the immediate trend shows a significant withdrawal of his works from public and educational spaces in response to the ongoing legal and moral debate.