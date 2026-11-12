David Walliams Books Removed From UK Schools Over Abuse Allegations

UK schools withdraw David Walliams novels citing child trauma risks, while libraries in Kent and Sussex keep titles. DfE urged to issue national guidance on handling author misconduct claims.

Schools across England are actively removing books written by David Walliams from library shelves following serious allegations of sexual misconduct and grooming. Headteachers state that the decision to withdraw the novels is driven by a duty to protect pupils from potential psychological harm after hearing reports of his alleged behavior.

Steve Chalke, founder of the Oasis Charitable Trust, which operates 58 schools in England, explained that avoiding trauma for children is the primary motivation. He told BBC Breakfast that children will inevitably hear about the story through media coverage, and seeing Walliams name on a book in school could be deeply distressing for students.

Also read David Walliams Suspended From Labour Party Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

School Leaders Seek DfE Guidance

The Association of School and College Leaders, represented by general secretary Pepe Di'Iasio, has called on the Department for Education to provide immediate clarity. Di'Iasio stated that headteachers need transparent national advice to ensure they are making legally sound decisions that appropriately safeguard young people.

Currently, the decision to remove books rests with individual schools, creating confusion among educators. School leaders want to ensure their actions are consistent with a national context and that they are doing the right thing on behalf of students and parents.

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Industry Rumors And Publishing Responses

Author Chloe Combi revealed that in 2015, a senior figure in the publishing industry warned her to tell schools that Walliams was not an appropriate booking. Combi stated that the individual advised her to inform headteachers and teachers that he was a bad choice for school visits due to concerns about his behavior around young female staff.

These warnings align with claims from a former staff member at HarperCollins, who asserted that normal working practices had to change regarding Walliams. The former employee alleged that young women were not sent alone to his home, citing concerns over a sexual relationship with a junior employee and inappropriate pursuit of another.

Library Policies Diverge Nationally

Public libraries have adopted different approaches to the controversy. Kent County Council, led by Reform UK, stated there are no plans to remove the books, arguing that blanket bans on individual authors are not standard practice. Medway Council echoed this, insisting books should remain unless illegal.

Conversely, Camden Council in north London has moved a large catalogue of Walliams books into storage. A spokesperson cited a commitment to making Camden safer for women and girls as the reason for removing the titles from display to challenge harmful attitudes.

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Financial Impact And Future Projects

David Walliams had a massively successful career, with over 40 books generating £100million in revenue for HarperCollins by 2019. His debut novel The Boy in the Dress was published in 2008, and Gangsta Granny became a major hit after a 2013 BBC TV adaptation. Global sales have surpassed 60 million copies.

The upcoming Australian-made movie based on his book Fing will no longer feature Walliams in a cameo role, with distributors confirming his removal this week. The film is scheduled for release in cinemas on January 14, marking a significant shift in how his legacy is managed commercially.