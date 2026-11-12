David Walliams Career Unravels as Agency, BBC and Sky Cut Ties Over Allegations

Former Britain's Got Talent judge David Walliams denies criminal wrongdoing as Independent Talent, BBC iPlayer and Sky sever ties with the comic over sexual misconduct allegations.

David Walliams, the former Little Britain star and Britain's Got Talent judge, has seen his career collapse after he was named as the celebrity who fought for a court order to suppress allegations that he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl and preyed on multiple teenage girls. The 55-year-old has denied any criminal wrongdoing and says he is 'not a sexual predator'.

The fallout was immediate. Literary agency Independent Talent dropped the author from its roster, BBC iPlayer is pulling all Walliams content, and Sky has cut off all collaborations with the star, confirming it will not distribute the film adaptation of his 2019 novel Fing!. The unravelling of David Walliams, however, began in 2022 with a Britain's Got Talent scandal.

Also read Inside Matt Lucas and David Walliams' complicated friendship - as Walliams denies sexual misconduct allegations

David Walliams Stepped Down From Britain's Got Talent in 2022

David Walliams stepped down from his high-profile role on ITV's prime time family show Britain's Got Talent in November 2022, after recordings of his derogatory and sexually explicit comments about contestants were obtained and published by The Guardian.

Walliams had been a judge on the programme for a decade by the time he left. He had been voted best TV judge at the National TV Awards four times, while sales of his books had reached 40million worldwide.

According to the published recordings, Walliams made the comments during filming breaks in 2020 at the London Palladium auditions. The recordings reportedly showed him calling one elderly contestant a 'c***' three times as they left the stage.

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The recordings also captured Walliams describing another woman as 'like the slightly boring girl you meet in the pub that thinks you want to f*** them, but you don't'.

Walliams Apology, Lawsuit and Reactions From Industry Figures

David Walliams apologised for the private conversations becoming public, then sued the show's producers Fremantle for misuse of his private information and breaches of data protection laws.

Walliams apologised, explaining that the conversations were private and, like most conversations with friends, were never intended to be shared. He added 'Nevertheless, I am sorry.'

The former Little Britain star is said to have claimed in court documents that producers 'recorded, transcribed and retained' all his conversations during his decade-long stint. He said he had no idea his microphone was 'kept on and recording' throughout the entire day of filming, and alleged that 1,700 hours of audio recordings were collected.

Walliams also said he had battled severe depression since the sacking and had experienced 'active suicidal thoughts'. The dispute ended with an 'amicable resolution', with the production company apologising for the recording being made public.

Piers Morgan, a BGT judge between 2007 and 2010 who had a well-documented grudge against Walliams, branded the comic 'one of the nastiest frauds in TV' in a tweet. Morgan also claimed, without showing any evidence, that the story was the 'tip of the iceberg' of Walliams' alleged bad behaviour.

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Simon Cowell, the BGT head judge and creator, distanced himself from Walliams. Sources said Cowell feared his co-star was 'not a good person'.

HarperCollins Investigation and What Comes Next for Walliams

HarperCollins dropped David Walliams only in December 2025, following a change of CEO, after an internal investigation into his conduct had ended in 2024 with no consequences for the author.

Cally Poplak, HarperCollins' recently appointed new head of children's books, launched the investigation in 2023 after allegations were raised by staff. At least five female employees are said to have given evidence during the process.

One employee who spoke to the internal inquiry was reportedly given a five-figure payout and left the firm. HarperCollins announced that it would no longer look after new releases by Walliams.

The Guardian made its first approach to Walliams around the time he left BGT in November 2022, and the allegations were denied, so no story was published at that point. In May 2023 The Guardian and ITV News agreed to collaborate on an investigation into Walliams.

The Daily Telegraph reported that staff had been told to meet Walliams only in pairs and advised against going to his house. A spokesman for Walliams said he 'strongly denies that he has behaved inappropriately' and had 'never been informed of any allegations raised against him' by the publisher.